Adijat, the alleged lady, who had a daughter for Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has opened up about the singer.

Legit.ng had reported that since news broke that Asake's father was battling with stroke and needed money for treatment, a video of his baby mama also surfaced online.

In a recording making the rounds online, the mother of one granted an interview with Bukky Majek about the singer's role in his daughter's life.

According to her, she used to support him financially when he had nothing. She disclosed that while he was schooling in Osun state, she would send him money from her thrift, and they both kept in touch.

Asake's father used to call her too and blamed her for not keeping in touch and insisted that she should always ask him for assistance to take care of his granddaughter.

Adijat also mentioned that her daughter was around five years old then, by the time she turned seven, Asake had finished school, and he suddenly changed and started giving them altitude.

Asake's babymama speaks about marriage

While speaking, the lady said that after Asake finished schooling and moved to Lekki, he stopped communicating her and stopped picking her called.

At some points, her mother had to call him, and the singer said that Asake allegedly told her mother that she was trying to force herself on him.

Adijat explained that she cried and considered the number of years she had invested in the relationship.

The lady also affirmed that Asake called her and told her he was going to block her on all platforms and told her to better move on.

Asake's babymama speaks about dating

Asake's alleged babymama further explained that a man came to marry her, but she was focused on taking care of her daughter at that stage and didn't accept his proposal.

However, when Asake made it, he picked her call but anytime she wants to make a demand about their daughter, he would shut her up and cut the communication line.

Recall that amid the saga trailing the singer, what a celebrity seer said about Asake surfaced online and may were afraid about it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Asake's babymama's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some comments below:

@abikefoodstore reacted:

mopelola_ eds to have their own money, omo I'm weak."

@mopelola_commented:

"The father is a bad father yen yen, what about the baby mama and his baby, this our fav no dey responsible ni jawe… how much he wan give this people now's ."

@kenny_infinity20 said:

"Am a fan of asake , he no do well at all, don't let fame make neglect your people."

@adenugaarike stated:

"People wey dey do the worst self they set ringlight to judge, wahala."

@gracie_signatures shared:

"So she thought he would marry her?"

@ayubagodabeg wrote:

"Never trust loyalty of a broke man shaa."

Lege Miamii reacts to Asake's saga

Legit.ng had reported that actor and matchmaker, Lege Miamii had blasted Asake for abandoning his father when he needed his help the most.

He stated that the singer's father called him, and he was ready to show Asake his father's voice note.

