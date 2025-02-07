Singer Asake is trending online after he sparked dating rumours with American model India Love on social media

The Lonely At The Top crooner was spotted holding hands with the American model in a viral picture

Asake's rumoured affair with India Love has spurred topics on why celebrities were avoiding Nigerian ladies

Nigerian international act Akeem Ololade aka Asake may have taken a cue from his senior colleague Damini Ogulu Burna Boy in terms of relationship.

This comes as pictures of Asake with American model India Love hit the social media on Friday, February 7.

Asake reportedly dating American model India Love. Credit: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral pictures, the former YBNL act who was reportedly previously in a relationship with socialite Madame Mystique, was spotted holding hands with India Love as they walked on the streets of Los Angeles.

Another picture showed India Love with a flower bouquet in her hands as she walked side by side with Asake, who made headlines after flaunting his home in Califonia.

Asake's rumoured affair with the American model comes amid a recent video of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey sharing a kiss at a nightclub in Lagos.

Slide the post below to see pictures of Asake with India Love on a date below:

Reactions as Asake stirred up dating rumours

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post, read them below:

bellajames638 said:

"But asake y nah Shey your throwback wan come Dey fine pass your present ehhh but this his new bae is pretty."

freeskin_remedies reacted:

"All these relationships beginning to look like PR."

official_cklein:

"Who are you all leaving Sadaboj and her crew members for?"

queenjane847:

"Him come be like asha the ke don go his new look hmmm."

ixixi87_:

"Cos of all these Urgent 2k.. 9ja Men no wan Marry again.. rather they prefer going outside..it is well Yall can do better..But what about his Longtime GF that suffered with him as He said?"

karenblqk:

"As this Lagos big reach Asake no fit find one fellow Nigerian girl show love. Carry love and money wey e suppose give nigerian girl go dey give foreigner. I never see this self hate before."

emmykelz_tv:

"Why is asake of before looking better and healthier than asake of now."

Asake replies to Naijashimadun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer responded to Naijashimadun's criticisms of his accent at the Grammys.

Asake praised Naijashimadun for doing a great job for creatives in the country.

Many, however, attributed Asake's response to subtle savagery, while they jabbed at the commentator.

