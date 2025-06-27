Comedian ShankComics expressed his frustrations by posting about how Nigeria can be too toxic

The content creator travelled to the United States for Kai Cenat’s Streamers University programme

Some social media users defended the skitmaker’s right to speak his truth, and others accused him of disrespecting the country

Nigerian skit maker and comedian Shank has triggered an online firestorm after describing Nigeria as “too toxic” and “sickening” in a recent tweet.

The content creator, who is currently in the United States for Kai Cenat’s Streamers University programme, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustrations with the state of affairs in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reported that the skitmaker met with singer Wizkid on the sidelines of last weekend's Hollywood.

Shank Comics expresses his frustration about Nigeria. Photo: @shankcomics/IG.

Source: Instagram

His post, which read:

“Nigeria is too too toxic man. Sickening.”

It has since drawn mixed reactions, with many questioning his timing and motive. Shortly after his tweet went viral, a user identified as “Grandson” called him out, saying:

“You never even reach 6 months for that side, u don Dey enter us.”

Shank, however, did not back down, replying:

“No jor. I’m serious.”

See the tweet here:

Social media users react to Shank's post

The post has since caused a ripple across social media, with some defending his right to speak his truth and others accusing him of disrespecting the country that made him famous.

A user, @cruiseoracle, wrote:

“Normally… Once blind man see, the first thing wey e dey do na to throw stick wey dey help am since. Lol. You get right to talk anything, you earn am.”

But not everyone was sympathetic.

@futbalglobal fired back:

“You’re sick in your brain. This same Nigeria made you what you are today.”

@oluwaace added:

“Because you enter Yankee, you begin cap untop Naija!???”

Others cautioned against generalizing.

@defigner_ wrote:

“It’s people’s actions that are toxic. Don’t generalize.”

While @sisyice_cream advised:

“That’s why you need to know what you’re doing so you don’t get carried away with fame.”

Some users, however, resonated with Shank’s sentiment, arguing that the systemic dysfunction in Nigeria justifies such frustrations.

@HM9GGMU tweeted:

“Never feel too comfortable with Nigerians, even as a Nigerian.”

@TrueVine9ja tried to balance the perspective, writing:

“Kai, na so them go take dey look everybody be that oh. What about people wey no dey toxic — you think about that one?”

Shank is in the United States for Kai Cenat’s Streamers University programme. Photos: @shankcomics/IG

Source: Instagram

Shank rejects skit idea with Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Shank came under fire online following a statement he made in response to Sydney Talker, after failing to create a skit with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid during a recent meetup in the United States.

The drama started after Shank met Wizkid backstage during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The moment sparked excitement among fans, but Sydney Talker was quick to express his disappointment that his colleague didn't use the rare opportunity to film a skit.

The statement, though brief, quickly stirred reactions online, with many accusing Shank of disrespecting the skit-making community and forgetting his roots.

