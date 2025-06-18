BBNaija reality star Kiddwaya has sought financial assistance from Nigerians to help the victims of the killings in Benue

The reality star through his foundation, shared his plans as he provided account details for financial support

Kiddwaya's latest move has caused uproar online, with some Nigerian netizens criticising him

BBNaija reality star and billionaire son, Kiddwaya, has called for financial support from Nigerians following the crisis in Benue State, which claimed many lives.

Kiddwaya, who is a native of Benue, on Wednesday, June 18, through his foundation, launched a nationwide appeal, calling on Nigerians to unite and support affected communities.

In a statement shared via his social media pages, Kiddwaya's foundation highlighted the devastating impact of the violent attacks in Benue, which has left countless families displaced, grieving, and in urgent need of food, shelter, and other amenities.

Providing account details where money could be donated to, the foundation disclosed that it would accept amounts as low as N500.

The statement read in part,

“At the Kiddwaya Foundation, we are mobilizing resources to provide food, shelter, and essential support to those affected. But we can’t do it alone we need your help.”

The Kiddwaya Foundation emphasized that although it has begun mobilizing resources, it cannot face the crisis alone. It called on individuals, institutions, and well-meaning Nigerians to contribute whatever they can be it ₦500 or ₦500,000 stressing that “every naira counts, every effort matters.

Whether it’s your platform, your voice, or your time donate, share, get involved. Let’s remind the world that Nigerians don’t abandon their own in times of need,” the appeal urged.

See document below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video where late actress Ada Ameh spoke about the killings in Benue resurfaced online.

Reactions as Kiddwaya calls for donation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens criticised Kiddwaya. Read the comments below:

Phay_roh13 said:

"Oga na billionaire u be u still de find our 500/1k."

zonnaltd commented:

"This is how they make their money, drop billing formats makes a lot of money from the donations then give peanut to the people in needs with Camara then start trolling Nigerians while in private jet."

bigiykesammy said:

Your father said he is worth 2.2billion dollars, u still wan cash out with public money. Collect 2million dollars from your papa. This move na thief move."

Arinze_Emma9 commented:

"It's not about the donations, many of them still stood up for Tinubu, Alia. See how they decorated everywhere because of man that doesn't care about a single life, see the flood holding his convoy...these are the leaders they are standing up for. smh."

comerade01 said:

"This one done open business on top benue people head everything is a joke in this country."

Callendrone reacted:

"Kiddwaya wan cash out Monaco summer vacation money. It’s well. Same You wey give white money 30k usd for one plate of jollof rice ? Na from the poor u wan use crowdfund… okay o."

Kiddwaya backs Cubana Chiefpriest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kiddwaya defended Cubana Chiefpriest, following widespread backlash over his meeting with President Tinubu.

In the face of the online storm, Kiddwaya stepped in to show support. Taking to Instagram, he commented under Cubana Chiefpriest’s post:

“To meet President, you think na easy!! @cuban_chiefpriest, no mind the haters. More wins, my brother.”

