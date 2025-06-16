Nigerian rapper MI Abaga has lent his voice to the tragedy in Benue state after people were killed in Yelwata

On June 14, 2025, unknown gunmen invaded the community and killed 200 people, a situation that has caused widespread outcry

MI Abaga’s reaction to the news made the rounds on social media, and it got netizens dropping their hot takes

Nigerian rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, aka MI Abaga, has broken his online silence about the recent massacre in Benue state.

About 200 people were killed in Yelwata, Benue, after unknown armed men stormed the community to unleash mayhem. MI has joined the growing list of celebrities who reacted to the tragedy.

Taking to his official social media pages, the Mr Incredible rapper wrote a heartfelt message where he deeply mourned over the lives lost. According to the music star, he is deeply pained by the unrest in the Middle Belt region of the country.

Not stopping there, MI kicked against the normalisation of the loss of lives in the country, noting that those who had died were people’s relatives. In his words:

“My heart is heavy. It grieves me deeply to see so much of the Middle Belt bleed. The recent killings in Benue are not just statistics, they are our people, our families, our communities being torn apart.

I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Benue. Your pain is my pain. We can’t normalize this cycle of violence that has plagued our land for too long.

To those we’ve lost: we will not forget you. To those still standing, we stand with you.”

See MI Abaga’s tweet below:

Reactions as MI Abaga reacts to Benue killings

MI Abaga’s reaction to the killings in Benue state made the rounds on social media, and it raised more comments from some concerned Nigerians. While some of them applauded the music star, others condemned his words:

Dr Royal Laurel accused MI of being pretentious by vowing not to forget the lost souls:

Prom Prom blamed the government for the killings:

Ademola spoke against the lack of urgency when handling critical situations that involve Nigerians:

This tweep said MI will forget, unlike he claimed:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Taritatosky said:

“The Benue killings are a harsh reminder of the insecurity plaguing Nigeria. It's time for leaders to take concrete actions to protect citizens and address the root causes of violence.”

Wheeliams_auto said:

“Nigeria we are not ready.. when we are ready we know what to do… tweeting will not solve sh!t.”

Godwin_ranking001 said:

“Trust me, if these were about 50 cows killed that way...many people would be in police costudy now after PROMPT investigation.”

Steve_chuks_1960 said:

All these yeyebrities will just come on social media dey yarn rubbish, why can’t you all come out together and protest against bad government and killing.. everyday una go come SM dey talk rubbish.”

Livingstoneony said:

“We need a massive national protest 🪧 to address the level of increasing insecurity in the country! People are dying in hundreds and APC government wants us to just sit and watch!!!!!

If you see 200 dæd chicken 🐓 on the street won’t you be worried 😧. These are 200 people!!!!!!!!! It’s can never be normal !!!!!”

Danifedi said:

“Stop with all these fake outrage. Can we all boycott eating cows meat already and actually fight herdsmen economically. You are probably eating herdsmen cow meat while pretending to care. Make una get out abeg.”

Malian_kanoute40 said:

“It's not just to stand with them, he should call out the government.”

Sabi_na_chaser said:

“Stand with who?”

Mrslimfresh wrote:

“na lie una de forget them let come out.”

Deeone reacts to Benue killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian comedian and social media commentator, Aderombi Adedayo Martin aka Deeone, reacted to the Benue mass killing that took place in the early hours of June 14, 2025.

Recall that shortly after the massacre that took place in Yelwata, Benue state, online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, visited the place and publicised what had happened on his platform for Nigerians to see.

Shortly after VDM visited the site of the Benue mass killings, many netizens started to call on his online rival, Deeone, to speak on the matter. This move didn’t go down well with the former BBNaija star, and he finally reacted on social media.

