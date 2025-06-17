EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has raised alarm over the increasing national embarrassment caused by internet fraudsters, popularly known as "Yahoo-Yahoo" boys

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, Olukoyede highlighted the implications of cybercrime for Nigeria’s global reputation and internal security

He lamented that these fraudsters have contributed to widespread suspicion of Nigerians abroad, particularly during immigration checks

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has stated that internet fraudsters, also known as yahoo-yahoo boys, are bringing national shame to the country.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede says the reputation of Nigerians is under threat due to the unchecked activities of internet fraudsters. Photo credit: EFCC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

We are in a crisis - Olukoyede spills more about Yahoo-Yahoo boys

Olukoyede made this assertion during a media briefing on Monday, June 16, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, Yahoo-Yahoo boys have given every Nigerian the opportunity to be seen as a clean person before immigration officers around the world, The Punch reported.

“I want Nigerians to know that we are having a crisis on our hands. If you travel abroad with your green passport and stand in the queue among so many people, you will discover that by the time you present the passport, the people (immigration officers) will look at you with some reservation. That is, if they don’t take you aside to carry out some special scrutiny. That is a national shame that some young Nigerians (yahoo-yahoo boys) have caused for us.

“I go out to interact with my counterpart and other government agencies abroad in the course of tracing money and recovering assets. And there are things that it would be difficult for you to defend,” he said.

EFCC boss exposes internet fraudsters, mentions how they work for Nigerian politicians. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: EFCC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Yahoo yahoo boys now launder billions for politicians - Olukoyede

Speaking further, the EFCC chairman stressed that internet fraudsters are involved in banditry and kidnapping, laundering money for politically-exposed persons in government or out of government, when their unsuspecting victims do not cooperate.

“Nigerians should look at them beyond just yahoo-yahoo. We arrested a 22-year-old; he had a turnover of over N5 billion within 18 months. We discovered that he laundered money for politically exposed people. A boy who has never worked in his life. They used them to steal government money now. They do ritual killings. They are also involved in cybercrime. You see them in hotels and in groups trying to scam people. You see secondary school students driving vehicles. Are those the people we want to hand Nigeria over to? Is that the nation we want to build?”

Read related articles here:

Yahoo boy acting as picker arrested over $300,000 fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a suspected internet fraudster arrested in Auchi, Edo state, has been linked to a $300,000 money laundering scheme uncovered by the EFCC.

The suspect, who acted as a "picker" in the cybercrime ring, allegedly helped syndicate members launder illicit funds through fake identities and digital channels.

He is also believed to be involved in fraudulent investment and banking activities and will be charged to court after ongoing investigations are concluded.

