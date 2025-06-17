“How Yahoo-Yahoo Boys Bring National Shame to Nigeria,” EFCC Boss Olukoyede Speaks
- EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has raised alarm over the increasing national embarrassment caused by internet fraudsters, popularly known as "Yahoo-Yahoo" boys
- Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, Olukoyede highlighted the implications of cybercrime for Nigeria’s global reputation and internal security
- He lamented that these fraudsters have contributed to widespread suspicion of Nigerians abroad, particularly during immigration checks
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has stated that internet fraudsters, also known as yahoo-yahoo boys, are bringing national shame to the country.
We are in a crisis - Olukoyede spills more about Yahoo-Yahoo boys
Olukoyede made this assertion during a media briefing on Monday, June 16, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.
According to him, Yahoo-Yahoo boys have given every Nigerian the opportunity to be seen as a clean person before immigration officers around the world, The Punch reported.
“I want Nigerians to know that we are having a crisis on our hands. If you travel abroad with your green passport and stand in the queue among so many people, you will discover that by the time you present the passport, the people (immigration officers) will look at you with some reservation. That is, if they don’t take you aside to carry out some special scrutiny. That is a national shame that some young Nigerians (yahoo-yahoo boys) have caused for us.
“I go out to interact with my counterpart and other government agencies abroad in the course of tracing money and recovering assets. And there are things that it would be difficult for you to defend,” he said.
Yahoo yahoo boys now launder billions for politicians - Olukoyede
Speaking further, the EFCC chairman stressed that internet fraudsters are involved in banditry and kidnapping, laundering money for politically-exposed persons in government or out of government, when their unsuspecting victims do not cooperate.
“Nigerians should look at them beyond just yahoo-yahoo. We arrested a 22-year-old; he had a turnover of over N5 billion within 18 months. We discovered that he laundered money for politically exposed people. A boy who has never worked in his life. They used them to steal government money now. They do ritual killings. They are also involved in cybercrime. You see them in hotels and in groups trying to scam people. You see secondary school students driving vehicles. Are those the people we want to hand Nigeria over to? Is that the nation we want to build?”
Read related articles here:
- 16 suspected 'Yahoo Boys' arraigned in Enugu as EFCC goes tough on internet fraudsters
- EFCC arrests 25 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin Yahoo Academy
- Pastor David Ibiyeomie had laid curses on Yahoo boys and policemen
Yahoo boy acting as picker arrested over $300,000 fraud
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a suspected internet fraudster arrested in Auchi, Edo state, has been linked to a $300,000 money laundering scheme uncovered by the EFCC.
The suspect, who acted as a "picker" in the cybercrime ring, allegedly helped syndicate members launder illicit funds through fake identities and digital channels.
He is also believed to be involved in fraudulent investment and banking activities and will be charged to court after ongoing investigations are concluded.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.