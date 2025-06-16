VeryDarkMan has shared a video from his visit to Yelwata, Benue State over the alleged killings

A clip also captured the moment the social media critic got emotional as he shared a disturbing video from the scene

More videos showing the moment VeryDarkMan addressed the protesters in Benue have also emerged online

Social media personality and critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, on Sunday, June 15, shared a video from his visit to Yelwata, Benue State.

VeryDarkMan's visit to Benue State comes following the report of killings in Yelwata as he shared a disturbing video from the alleged scene.

Sharing the video, the social media critic sent a message to President Bola Tinubu-led administration as he wrote,

"I am live in yelewata in Benue state where over 200 people were kpaid yesterday being 14/6/2025….dear president bola Ahmed tinubu is this what you promised Nigeria during the campaign, look at this video for how long will this continue, BENUE IS BLEEDING,when does this stop?"

VeryDarkMan joins protest in Benue

Videos showing the moment VeryDarkMan joined the protesters, who converged on the Wurukum food basket roundabout Makurdi to demand action over the alleged killing in Yelwata have also emerged.

It took the intervention of VeryDarkMan to prevail on angry Benue youths to end the protest.

He urged them to properly organise the protest on a scheduled date with permission from the police, who would provide security cover for the protest to be successful without violence.

“If we are protesting, we must also need to use our brains. How do we do that? The only reason the police will shoot teargas is when you use the wrong pattern. The pattern of blocking the road will not yield the desired result," he said.

The video of VeryDarkman speaking with protesters is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba also lamented the killings in his home state Benue in a video he shared with his wife and lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Reactions trail video VeryDarkMan in Benue

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as fans and followers praised VeryDarkMan.

Maryann Daniels commented:

"Can VDM come out for president in 2027, abi he doesn't have "structure."

Eunice Enakhimion Ogunniyi reacted:

"Tell me why you go 8t dis guy called VDM...abi d person dey ment...You are loved bro."

Emulator Ugochukwu said:

IF VDM will be a presidential candidate come 2027 iswear i will not just vote for him."

Certified Psychologist commented:

"I have a dream. "One day VDM will become the president of this country".It will only take time, but it will happen. We all will be there."

Ifeanyi Lily White commented:

"The only real celebrity wey we get in Nigeria, others na showboats..."

Felix Kalu

"Things dey happen for Nigeria oo. Thank God for VDM in Nigeria."

Nedu's replacement announced after drama with VeryDarkMan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze was announced as Nedu Wazobia's replacement on the HonestBunch podcast.

Daddy Freeze also confirmed his new role as he shared a poster, which included his pictures with other co-hosts.

Recall that Nedu announced his exit from the podcast after his exchange with VeryDarkMan online.

