Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has broken his silence following a series of allegations against him by a chieftain of the union known as Istijabah.

Legit.ng reported that Istijabah made a bold claim against MC Oluomo and Yoruba actress Aisha Lawal.

Istijabah accused Oluomo of recklessly spending the union’s money on Nollywood actresses, alleging that many union members were pushed into financial crises just to meet the NURTW leader's demands.

Istijabah also claimed that actress Aisha Lawal had a Toyota Venza he paid for during one of the union’s splurges.

“Aisha Lawal benefited from a Venza I worked hard to pay for, while MC Oluomo kept on pressuring us into debt to impress his Nollywood ladies,” he said in Yoruba.

MC Oluomo breaks silence amid Istijabah's allegations

The NURTW president shared a video of himself with a song, E Rora Sare, by Fuji star KWAM 1 playing in the background.

The lyrics of the song, which were rendered in the Yoruba language, were a message to enemies to be careful.

MC Oluomo also included a cryptic caption, advising people to check themselves to know if they were pure.

"You that Woke Up In the Morning And Beg God Almighty For His Grace, And you that Beg God Almighty When you’re Off to Bed At Night, Including you that Observed your Five Daily Solat And All you that Goes to Church…..Please Check yourself Are you PURE???" he asked.

The video MC Oluomo shared amid Istijabah's allegations is below:

Reactions trail MC Oluomo's video

MC Oluomo addresses critics

Legit.ng also reported that Oluomo reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics.

The NURTW president was at an event when he addressed his critics. Also in the recording, he mentioned that his son, whom many have been referring to as Kudus, is also educated.

He stated that he had invested his money in his children's education and that they are currently abroad.

