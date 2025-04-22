MC Oluomo has reacted to the criticism trailing his spoken English while he was at an event addressing the people

In the recording, he questioned his critics and shared what he has achieved in life with his children

Fans would have none of all he said as they also shared their hot takes about his utterance in the video

The Lagos State Parks Management Committee former chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo has reacted to the shade thrown constantly at him by his critics.

The controversial man who was recently sworn in as the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was at an event when he addressed his critics.

According to him, people have been making fun of him because of his spoken English, he asked what the people who were learned have done with their education.

MC Oluomo speaks about his children

Also in the recording, he noted that his son whom many have been calling Kudus was also educated. He asserted that he has used his money to educate his children and they are abroad.

MC Oluomo further bragged that all children abroad are citizens of various nations, United Kingdom and the United States.

Recall that one of his sons, King West, always showcase his father on social media while reacting to what critics say about him. He clapped back at his father's mockers a few months ago after he emerged as the national president to the NURTW.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to MC Oluomo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by MC Oluomo. Here are comments below:

@oxfordbridgetours commented:

"Which one of them? Shey the one mixing American accent with isale oyo? allegedly."

@tundex04 reacted:

"U trained ur children from the illegal money u collected by force from poor danfo drivers, Okada riders and maruwa riders that can even afford a local primary school for their children while u are proud and saying it to their face that u trained ur children in expensive university abroad…..welcome to Nigeria…..but let me tell u this there is nemesis for everything u do keep it up."

@king_abiolavictor stated:

"And Messi can’t speak English but una no bash am.This Nigeria people ehn."

@lingeriebytemmy shared:

"How did he become a treasurer, okay sir we are not pick on your English anymore."

@iamdx2 stated:

"Round pegs in square holes, this is a perfect example."

@_farmuchi commented:

"Imagine a working system this man won’t mock graduates. Our system has really disintegrated to the extent that touts and assassins are being honored more than someone who really worked had to with lots of credibility to merit a certification. Kundus to you all."

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos state chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

