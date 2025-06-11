Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband Churchill Olakunle caught the attention of netizens as he addressed rumours around his new marriage

Fans and followers of the philanthropist quickly spotted on June 9 that his wife, Rosy Meurer, had reportedly deleted their pictures on her Instagram account

Churchill, in a recent post, spoke about his family as he taunted his critics, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband Churchill Olakunle has reacted to rumours of a marital crisis between him and his wife, Rosy Meurer.

Earlier, reports circulated that the couple was having marital problems. This was after netizens noticed that Rosy reportedly deleted pictures of her husband from her Instagram page.

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill speaks on relationship with wife Rosy. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Churchill resorted to Instagram to debunk rumours about the feud. He mentioned that his wife and children are currently in Paris, enjoying their time together.

“I hear say I dey trend, who cook am. My family dey Disney Paris dey enjoy summer life. Una go wait until menopause come. Mrh I see you,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Churchill’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

helmaqueen1 said:

"You see this marriage and yul own na till death do us part wether e sweet or not… them go manage 😂😂😂."

mariamharry_93 said:

"Disney when school never close?? Abi your son no Dey go school ?? Make una Dey deceive unaself.'

onyeka__onyi said:

"But Gistlover no mention your name, Which kind guilty conscience be this 😂😂😂😂😂."

edithsdeclutter said:

"Una de always rush debunk gist. Las las the same gist go eventually come out and it’ll be true 😂."

charming_designs_ said:

"Oga pack well, Na woman king 40th birthday and mrs Atere 30th birthday the trend. Happy birthday king Tonto😍."

debby_shola111 said:

"Can u stop attaching Tonto that lady is living her best life now and no longer making noise."

bigpresh1235_ wrote:

"As usual let's the debunking start, una dey okay but any of your pictures no dey her page again lol keeo deceiving yourself 😂."

val_sampson95 said:

"Church built upon the hill is always Rosey.😂😂."

amakafaith87 said:

"For him to speak means it's true because clear conscience fears no accusation abi how Una dey take am 😂😂."

norah_nkasiobi said:

"Your family always dey somewhere.... anyways sha, make all of us dey hold our families together. Some people are always waiting to hear stories 😁."

rosysdome_ said:

"You na too like bad news. Let love rule your heart and you will see how things turn around for you."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"We know! Shame no go gree una scatter am even if anything happen except maybe thunderbolt 👀."

amaralinus said:

"Any time we hear breakup rumor,oga and his family is always at Disneyland 😂,una really be there customer oo."

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill address the public. Credit: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son

Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre made her a very proud mother through his academics.

The politician, known for showing off online, proudly displayed her son's excellent result sheet for the world to see.

Tonto urged her son to keep making her proud, as she also thanked his teachers for doing a great job.

Source: Legit.ng