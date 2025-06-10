Nigerian musician Portable and his wife, Bewaji, made the rounds online following their recent outing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the street singer called out one of his baby mamas, Asahbi Simple, for allegedly dragging his wife

Hours after that, the Zazu hitmaker came online to reaffirm his affection for his wife, which caught the attention of many online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has ignited reactions around his complicated marital relationships.

The Zazu crooner, who recently accused his second baby mama, Asahbi Simple, of insulting his wife, Bewaji, appeared to have thrown shades at the actress.

Portable and wife Bewaji display affection online. Credit: @portablebaeby, @ashabisimple

In a recent post, Portable shared a picture of himself and Bewaji on a flight as he declared his affection for the woman.

This came barely hours after his online spat with Asahbi Simple.

In his caption, the singer wrote:

“Baba Suwe and Omoladun 💙.@portablebaeby @queenportable1”

See his post below:

Fans react to picture of Portable and wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oluwakemipinkness said:

"Make una try Dey leave person husband to avoid premium tears."

olaiya_focul.c001 wrote:

"If you notice say portable don the fresh like the comment."

itsmyopinion2023:

itsmyopinion2023 wrote:

"Look at the beautiful wife, and this man has gathered strays to be competing with this queen, and the olo.shos say she use juju according to you😢. She does not need juju at all, leave her and someone that will value her will replace you faster than you can imagine."

shakiratyemisi said:

"Abeg make Una go watch DEPUTY For YouTube oooo ejoor edakun oooo na dat film be d koko oooo awa oooo ri nkan nkan oooo."

fk.luxuriesplace said:

"Imagine as I dey manage with my guy now without anything, make God con bless am tomorrow then one I'd!ot lady come dey tell am say I be pr3tender, I dey use ch@rm I swear my husband go leave the lady, I will do everything in my power to pursue d person, my husband must choose between me and her which I am sure he will chose me! What audacity? @ashabi.mohsimple_ so when bewaji was managing with him she was not us!ng jass or pretending o, but now wey God bless portable small wey all of una con ganusi her marriage u st!ll wan pursue her, nah God go judge d mata, if no be say bewaji gentle, person like me for don make my husb@nd pursue you!! another beautiful ladies plenty wey him go still meet."

tracyomonla1 said:

"Mummy cream is working 😍😍😍thanks mum @queenportable1."

more_blessing0616 said:

"All this song wey u deh compose wey people no dey hear eno dey tire you 😂."

largemanoflagos01 said:

"Oh sha ti fi werey jeh lor…..ma worry 👍."

arikesilva said:

"Make una sha help us watch DEPUTY....all these ones no concern us😂😂😂 Ashabi omo ologo😍😍."

"We love @ashabi.mohsimple_ 😍😍😍,a very beautiful and hardworking girl plus she's a graduate, na ashabi I blame sha....anyways my love for her no small at all❤️❤️."

Portable beats up Speed Darlington in round

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the much-awaited boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington eventually happened and its outcome made headlines.

The Zazu crooner was the man of the day as he beat up Speed Darlington in just the first round of the match.

A series of videos from the match went viral, and Speed Darlington was seen being rushed away in an ambulance.

