Mr Macaroni has granted an interview about an invitation he received from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The skit maker was a guest on iFineDie hub, where he spoke about the number one citizen in the state

Many agreed with his utterance as they shared their tale about his relationship with the governor and the EndSARS protest

Nigerian actor and comedian Mr Macaroni, whose real name is Adebowale Babatunde Adedayo, has granted an interview to speak about his relationship with the Lagos State government.

The outspoken entertainer was a guest on the iFineDie Hub, where he discussed the EndSARS protest and other related issues, as well as the invitation he received from the governor.

Reactions as Mr Macaroni on why he rejected invite from Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit@sanwo-olu/@mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

According to him, he did not honour the invitation because it was not delivered to him properly. He added that the governor works for him and is his servant, and the invitation should be brought to his house.

Mr Macaroni shares about Governor Sanwo-Olu

Mr Macaroni further explained that the governor allegedly humiliated him publicly and that he cannot be expected to resolve such matters privately.

He also noted that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, if a citizen is brutalised or tortured, the governor should not call the person privately but should issue a public apology.

Mr Macaroni speaks about Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit@mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

The comedian added that if the governor considers issuing a public apology, he would think about it and evaluate his response.

Fans reacted by agreeing with his comments, stating that what happened during the EndSARS protests was unacceptable. They also referenced the long detention of some protesters, adding that elected officials are indeed servants of the people.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Macaroni's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview conducted by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@light_of_the_world_44 commented:

"Only 2% of Lagosians know this tho. The rest are so scared that there will do anything for money."

@ola_soft08 wrote:

"He's right! The governor is our servant cus he was elected into office."

@ estah_o reacted:

"This guy ehnnn, God must bless you and yours oooo. For standing firm and consistent, notwithstanding anything. This good governance and change in Nigeria must happen in your lifetime . God bless Mr Macaroni."

@peeskitchen__ shared:

"The 1% of the citizens that knows their right. I love that"

@adeyeyeracheal said:

"One guy was just being released from prison after they picked him up during the end Sars protests. 6 years in prison."

@sirnicq stated:

"Not every Nigerian realises that the people occupying political positions are supposed to serve, in order words they’re servants to the people..rather the Nigeria people choose to see them as gods."

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mr Macaroni opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B

. According to him, he has always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

Source: Legit.ng