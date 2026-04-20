Nigerian singer Peter Psquare stirred reactions online as he announced a sudden decision he had made in his life

The father of two took both his fans and followers by surprise with his announcement

His online remarks went viral on social media, leaving many to share their hot takes

Veteran Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Peter Psquare, has once again stirred reactions as he announced plans to separate his identity from that of his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

In a brief post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Peter suddenly revealed his decision to change his birthday date.

Peter Psquare’s shocking decision to celebrate his birthday alone trends. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

A disturbing move to distance himself from celebrating jointly with his brother.

He wrote: “I am officially changing my birthday date.”

This announcement comes amid ongoing rift between the Psquare brothers, who have had a history of public fallouts and reconciliations.

See his post below:

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the feud between the now-defunct PSquare brothers took another dimension.

This was after social media reports suggested that Rudeboy had just unfollowed his twin brother, Peter Okoye, after their brother Jude Okoye was granted bail in the sum of N100 million amid his alleged N1.3 billion fraud case.

Recall that Jude, the brain behind music label Northside Music Limited, was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged crime of money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, among other counts.

According to Vanguard, one of the charges stated:

"That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd, sometime in 2022 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly acquire a landed property known as No 5, Tony Eromosele Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth ₦850,000,000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty million naira) only, which money you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful acts, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022."

How netizens reacted to Peterpsauare's announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

@JahLuvCyprian said:

"You are free to also change your tribe and nationality even family lineage. Shift make we see road. Nigerians have problems worrying them to slove. Keep your family episodes distraction for your pocket. Ekuke."

prankhottiee said:

"You can change your date of birth but it won’t change the fact that you are a twin."

ayomi___x said:

"Officially do whatever tf you wanna do! We have more pressing issues. We do not CARE!!!"

chimakelvin98 said:

"Dis one wey no get sense."

i.f.e.s.i.n.a.c.h.i said:

"Na like this having twins dey...I don't want again...what's all these."

kmt_boss said:

"These guys are not good example of what twin should be.. tufiakwa."

lolarfro said:

"He can’t believe what he is experiencing from his biological brother, he can’t fathom it …"

fine_nenye said:

"Changing your date of birth doesn't change anything man. You're still a TWIN."

Peter Psquare’s life-changing announcement shocks the music industry. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Producer shares details of P-Square's song

In a previous report by Legit.ng, fresh details on the fight between former Psquare singers Rudeboy and Mr P emerged.

Recall that Rudeboy called out his twin brother over a song, Winning, which he released in the wee hours of November 8, 2025.

The Nigerian producer who produced and recorded the song came forward to share his side of the story.

Source: Legit.ng