Oba Femi stunned WWE fans with a dominant WrestleMania 42 win over veteran wrestler Brock Lesnar

WWE is reportedly positioning Roman Reigns as the Nigerian’s next major storyline opponent

The Nigerian star declared his ambition to enter WWE’s main-event scene after his victory over Lesnar

WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for a blockbuster showdown after Nigerian powerhouse Oba Femi delivered one of the most shocking WrestleMania moments in recent memory, following a dominant victory over Brock Lesnar.

The rising Nigerian star, whose real name is Isaac Odugbesan, did not just win, he made a statement. And now, reports suggest WWE creative has already identified his next major target inside the company.

Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar in a quick, but entertaining, match to open WrestleMania 42 Night 2 on Sunday, April 19. Photo by Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

WrestleMania 42 opened with chaos as Oba Femi delivered a commanding victory over Brock Lesnar on Sunday, April 19, instantly elevating his status on the biggest stage in sports entertainment, Fox News reports.

Following the match, Femi stepped into the spotlight and addressed the crowd with unmatched confidence, declaring: “Your Ruler has arrived,” before dropping the microphone in a moment that electrified the arena.

The Nigerian’s performance was not just a win, it was a statement of intent, and WWE insiders now view the Oba Femi as a fast-rising main-event star capable of reshaping the company’s top tier in the near future.

Roman Reigns targeted as next big opponent

In his post-match interview, Oba Femi made his ambitions crystal clear.

WWE legend Roman Reigns could be Oba Femi's next WrestleMania opponent. Photo by Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

While he plans to spend time celebrating his WrestleMania breakthrough, the Nigerian wrestler quickly shifted focus to what lies ahead.

“I think tomorrow is a celebration, I think in the coming weeks is the establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, the OTC can get some!”

That “OTC” reference is believed to point directly to Roman Reigns, the dominant figure in WWE’s modern era.

Reports from Sescoops suggest WWE creative has already considered a long-term storyline between the two, especially after Reigns himself previously acknowledged Oba Femi as a potential future challenger.

The timing also aligns with Reigns’ current dominance after capturing championship gold, placing him at the centre of every major title picture moving forward.

WWE draws parallels with legendary Reigns moment

Oba Femi’s post-WrestleMania promo also drew comparisons to one of Roman Reigns’ most iconic career moments.

After defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, Reigns famously declared: “This is my yard now.”

Oba Femi’s confident declaration carried a similar tone, signalling a shift in WWE’s generational hierarchy. However, unlike Reigns’ controversial reception in 2017, the Nigerian was met with overwhelming crowd support, a sign that WWE may have found a new fan-favourite powerhouse.

The similarities between both promos have only fuelled speculation that WWE is intentionally mirroring Reigns’ rise as part of Oba Femi’s long-term storytelling arc.

With momentum and management backing all aligning, Oba Femi’s rise may only just be beginning, and a collision with Roman Reigns could define WWE’s next major era.

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria-born wrestler Isaac Odugbesan defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, announcing himself on the global stage.

The former NXT Champion delivered a stunning performance, securing a statement victory over the veteran superstar on the biggest stage in wrestling.

Source: Legit.ng