Peller has reacted to the ongoing drama involving Gehgeh and his sister as it plays out online, while also speaking about the pressure from his family

Gehgeh’s sister has been calling him out over his behaviour towards his family, challenging him to act in line with what he preaches

What he said has generated reactions among fans, who have shared their views on his family situation and financial pressure

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has reacted to the ongoing saga between Gehgeh and his sister, Precious, which has been playing out online.

For a few days now, Gehgeh’s sister has been calling him out over his attitude towards her and other family members.

Reactions as Peller speaks on financial pressure from family amid Gehgeh and sister’s drama. Photo credit@peller089/@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

She claimed she was bounced at his housewarming event and also shared details of her income after being criticised by fans.

Peller speaks about family pressure

Reacting during a live stream, Peller also shared his experience with his family. According to him, his family often demands money from him, saying that even after buying his father a car, his father still asked for money the same day and the next day.

Peller also spoke about his mother’s reaction, noting that she advised him not to give his father money. However, he said he ignored her because his father paid for his education.

He further complained that his family constantly puts him under pressure and has even threatened to call him out over his behaviour.

Peller speaks on financial pressure from family and his mother's reaction. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peller's video

Fans reacted to the streamer's comment, questioning why his mother would advise him not to support his father.

Some also taunted him, referencing reports that he recently gifted his partner, Jarvis, a car, and asking why he could not do the same for his family.

Others argued that they would always prioritise their families regardless of circumstances.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Peller's video

Here are comments below:

@boyalone_247_ wrote:

"You wey buy benz for girl make we come here say you never settle family shuooo."

@bazeet11 commented:

"Sir Balo smart man, he hurriedly change the conversation."

@mabskid_b_ventures reacted:

"I’ll give my siblings my last card."

@silver_milli27 wrote:

"I never even blow but my family enjoys from me. We no dey carry anything go as we no carry anything come. Families are the closest to our hearts and they should not lack when we're blessed. Final."

@_beejayyyyyy wrote:

"That’s women for you !! You see that statement my mom say make he no dey give his Daddy anything As a man you’re on God ooo."

@olayimartha shared:

"They no dey okay."

Peller begs fans for funds

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng