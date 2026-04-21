Mayowa Lambe, the ex-wife of OAP Roby Ekpo, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her marriage and her past

The media personality has been trending over claims made by her ex-husband and a blogger about her and her new husband

Mixed reactions have trailed her video, as fans shared their views on her past and the kind of video she posted online

Media personality Mayowa Lambe, the ex-wife of on-air personality Roby Ekpo, has finally reacted to the controversies surrounding her after their failed marriage.

Her ex-husband recently granted an interview where he spoke about their past and shared some of the experiences he allegedly went through during the marriage.

Reaction as Mayowa Lambe replies critics with video amid messy controversies trailing her. Photo credit@the.mayowa/@robyekpo

Source: Instagram

A blogger also revisited her past and shared alleged details about her new husband, including chats from a woman who made accusations against her.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mayowa appeared unbothered by all that had been said about her. She was seen dancing and blasting music while informing her fans that her birthday was in a few days.

In the caption of the post, she wrote that her birthday was approaching and added dancing emojis to express her excitement.

Fans share take about Mayowa's video

Mayowa Lambe dances in cryptic video in reaction to critics. Photo credit@themayowa

Source: Instagram

Fans reacted by congratulating her and wishing her an early happy birthday. Some referenced Ekpo’s interview and said she should respond to those speaking about her from afar.

Others teased that “brotherhood” was proud of her and praised what they believed she had done in her marriage.

A few fans also pointed out the colour of the dress she wore while dancing. They referenced "Orodo" by Adekunle Gold and compared the colour of Mayowa’s dress to the song, saying she was “peppering” those dragging her over her new marriage and messy breakup.

Supporters also continued to cheer Mayowa Lambe on and praise her lifestyle.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Roby Ekpo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@dinmaraphael stated:

"My brother is May 8th!! They never begin to cry, when you were crying they were partying o, now it’s BBL and flat mate lmaoo anything go the blogs."

@that_tiv_girl wrote:

"They the cry for you that way oo go talk sorry nne, one man down.. next?! Sisterhood is so proud of u."

@ade_dolapoaderinsola commented:

"Aunty Mayowa no too send una. My birthday mate. No use Taurus play o. We no dey send anybody."

@a_majesty_ shared:

"As your fellow woman I’m proud of you."

@lydiaonyeochaonyeaghala said:

"Na the BBL I still de find, happy birthday in advance dear."

@bimbola2504 reacted:

"I knew supporting you was not for nothing no play with Taurus, mine is 25."

Roby Ekpo speaks about Mayowa's bedroom demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Roby Ekpo had shared more details about his ex-wife during an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast with Daddy Freeze.

His ex-wife, Mayowa, had left him after pictures surfaced online showing her getting married to another man in the US while she was still married to Ekpo.

Source: Legit.ng