Maraji clarified long overdue questions from curious fans and supporters on why she limited her vacation and trips within the continent of Africa, unlike other celebrities who go far and beyond

According to the content creator, her priority is not to travel around the world, especially when it is influenced by peer pressure or societal standards

Hmmering on being a private person who does not succumb to peer pressure, Maraji insisted that travelling to America or London is neither her aspiration nor her dream

Popular Nigerian content creator Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji, has addressed speculation on why she limits her travel and vacation to African countries, unlike her peers who visit countries in Europe and North America.

The mother of three, who welcomed her youngest child in September 2025, cleared the air in an Instagram post on speculations that her trips within Africa may be tied to financial constraints.

Maraji speaks on pressure to travel abroad, warns against copying others. Credit: Maraji

Source: Instagram

According to her, the idea of visiting places like the UK or America has simply never been a personal dream or aspiration.

Maraji explained that despite frequent questions from those who believe she can afford international trips, she has never felt the urge to travel outside Africa. She emphasised that she consciously avoids letting other people’s dreams become hers while stressing that not every trend should automatically become a personal goal.

In her words:

"One day I want to go to London, or one day I want to go to America, and so? No matter how many people I see going to London or America, it's not something I aspire. I try my best not to allow people's desires or dreams become my dreams and desires."

Using her wedding as an example, the skit maker shared that she intentionally chose a small celebration over a big ceremony against her mother's wishes because she doesn’t enjoy large gatherings.

Speaking on societal pressure, Maraji added that many people end up chasing expectations, which can lead to unnecessary financial strain.

She added:

"I feel like there is this need to constantly show people that you are better off. And the truth is you are constantly going to have somebody who is better off to you. So there's this cycle of continually proving to yourself that you are good enough. Enjoy your life."

She concluded by encouraging people to focus on what truly brings them joy and fulfilment, rather than trying to impress others.

"If you're looking for true fulfillment, it only comes from Jesus Christ. Nothing is going to truly make you happy for a long time," she stated.

Maraji explains why she doesn’t travel outside Africa, shuts down money assumptions. Credit: Maraji

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Maraji's disinterest in travelling to the UK, America

@realwarripikin penned:

"This mind set 💯🔥👏."

@_layinka.a stated:

"One thing I love about me, I can never be pressured 😂😂😂."

@etinosaglobal said:

"The only true happiness is in Jesus Christ and that's on period 💯."

@grandprinceita added:

"“ I don’t even like a lot of people” is so real!😅"

@marachi_official wrote:

"Na why you be my IDAN be this 🙌."

Watch Maraji's video below:

Maraji slams Ned Nwoko over marital saga

Legit.ng reported that the popular skit maker Maraji called out the controversial politician Ned Nwoko over his public issues with his estranged wife, Regina Daniels. The skitmaker urged the senator to move on with his life and stop spreading their dirty laundry in public.

She also pointed out that the age gap between the couple might be part of the problem, advising him to go for women within his age bracket instead of the younger ones.

Source: Legit.ng