Nigerian comedian, Shank Comics, has won $10,000 at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University to the joy of fans

Popular YouTuber, Mr Beast, gave Kai Cenat $10,000 for a lucky person to win at his Streamer University, and Shank emerged victorious

The moment Shank was announced as the winner of the $10,000 went viral, and it raised excited reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian comedian Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, aka Shank Comics has won $10,000 (N16 million)at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

Kai Cenat, an American online streamer and YouTuber, who visited Nigeria in 2024, recently organised a three-day bootcamp for emerging streamers at Akron University.

Nigerians celebrate as Shank Comics wins Mr Beast's $10k at Kai Cenat's Streamer University. Photos: @shankcomics, @mrbeast

Another American YouTuber, James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson aka Mr Beast, gave Kai $10,000 for him to give to any of the lucky random streamers at the Streamer University.

The lucky person was decided by a sticky note under their chair, and this turned out to be Nigerian comedian and streamer, Shank Comics. He was announced as the winner of the $10,000.

The video showing the moment Kai Cenat presented Shank with the money went viral on social media, and it raised reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions as Shank wins $10,000 at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

The news of Shank’s $10,000 win at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University went viral on social media and it raised reactions from netizens, particularly Nigerians. While many of them congratulated Shank, others said he used ‘black magic’ to win:

3d_gfx_worldwide said:

“Kai already loved Shank since he came to Nigeria. He's so happy seeing Shank win it.😂”

Ugoalaemmanuel12 said:

“Kaiceinat Loves Shank😂😂😂 See how happy he is to see that shank won the cash 😂.”

__ebuka042 wrote:

“Grace hold shank for neck😂.”

Chi_kayzie said:

“Grace!”

Hushbilly_de_cartier said:

“God bless Mr beast 🔥.”

Stnr_beam wrote:

“Shank no fit tell me say e no baff soap go this place 😂😂😂😂 anyways congrats.”

Just_jamo01 said:

“shank baff soap go there lol 😅.”

Spencer_034h wrote:

“Shank dey make Nigeria proud for USA 🇺🇸 he dey blood 😂.”

Lafiaji_49 said:

“Nah plan work 😂.”

Kodakdrillz said:

“Proud new taker aka peller say he too big for the university o…so make people wey no big pass am dey reap the rewards dey go.”

'NEPA' takes light during Kai Cenat and Shank's livestream in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported in 2024 that Shank Comics, and his American colleague Kai Cenat experienced a power outage during their live stream on March 11.

Kai Cenat was seen in a studio session put together by the Nigerian skit maker to entertain his viewers. Things suddenly went south when the lights went off, leaving the duo in a dark room with millions of viewers tuned in.

Kai Cenat and Shank handled it well, as they made a joke about the situation and continued their content while the camera lights gave them the shade they needed. The Electricity Distribution Company (formerly NEPA) later restored the power supply.

