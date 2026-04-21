Famous Barbadian singer Rihanna twinned with her daughter, Rocki, in an adorable magazine shoot on Instagram

The unveiling came following her latest feat as the first female singer to surpass 200 million Recording Industry Association of America

Rihanna's daughter Rocki is her third child with the famous singer, A$AP Rocky, and the duo's pose in W magazine has become a viral sensation

Global superstar and businesswoman Rihanna has finally given fans a sight to behold following the face reveal of her daughter, Rocki, on a magazine cover.

The singer, who welcomed her third child in September 2025, shared the adorable mother-daughter moment in a new Instagram post linked to her feature with W Magazine.

Rihanna reintroduces her first daughter, Rocki in a magazine shoot. Credit: Wmag, Badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

The post showed Rihanna holding her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in a heart-melting photo that quickly got fans gushing across social media platforms.

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, had earlier expressed their wish for a baby girl during pregnancy, and their dream came true with Rocki’s arrival on September 13, 2025. The superstars' third child was welcomed into the family by her two older brothers, RZA (born 2022) and Riot (born 2023).

Since her birth, Rihanna has stayed mostly off social media, keeping her daughter away from the spotlight until she was introduced to the public in April 2026 in Paris, making this second face reveal a significant sight. Fans, who had been eagerly waiting to see more of baby Rocki, couldn’t hide their excitement after the magazine appearance.

The magazine feature celebrated Rihanna’s incredible career on how she rose to fame as a teenager with her hit song Pon de Replay and later went on to dominate both music and business, especially with her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

In a playful caption, the magazine praised baby Rocki’s debut, joking that the little one “came on set and shut her mama down,” followed by fans gushing over the cute mother-and-daughter moment.

It stated:

"Cover girrrrrlz!!! Baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!! @wmag 🥹💞."

See Rihanna and Rocki's cover below:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby girl Rocki steals spotlight in magazine debut. Credit: wmag, badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

Reactions trailing Rihanna and baby Rocki

Within few minutes of the Instagram post, thousands of comments from over 148 million fans of Rihanna flooded her page. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

courtneythinkpink412 wrote:

"Adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️look at my niecey pooh🩷🩷🩷just too cute."

ldochev said:

"THE FENTY GIRLS 😍🥰🥹."

oliviamunn opined:

"That is the cutest baby omg"

savagexfenty penned:

"What’s better than one cover girl? Two cover girls 😍💜."

missjillscott wrote:

"She is wonderful. I want to hold her and read her fantastic stories of joy and victory. Beautiful baby gurrr."

A$AP Rocky on motivation to start relationship with Rihanna

Legit.ng reported that the famous singer, A$AP Rocky, opened up on how his mum was responsible for motivating him to date Rihanna from the start. According to the rapper, his mum, Renee Black, always believed Rihanna was the right woman for him, even when he dated other people.

Rocky admitted that his mum was right in the end, but at the time, he was not ready for such a serious relationship.

Source: Legit.ng