A video of BBNaija Angel’s estranged wife Tumi made the frontline of blogs recently

In the now-trending video, the US-based woman announced an unexpected move she took

Recall that the marriage between the women crashed barely two weeks after their lavish wedding ceremony

In a dramatic twist after her split from BBNaija star Angel Smith, her former partner Tumi, has stunned fans by reclaiming the multimillion-dollar luxury items she once gifted during their relationship.

Tumi didn’t stop at retrieving the diamond ring exchanged at their wedding; she also took back the Rolex wristwatch she had presented to Angel on her 26th birthday.

Angel’s ex-wife sparks concern with bold decision after split from the star. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

A circulating video captured Tumi gleefully displaying the glittering treasures.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the internet went into a frenzy after a series of alleged leaked chats between Big Brother Naija star Angel and his wife, Tumininu, surfaced online.

The private conversations, which quickly went viral, revealed deep cracks in their relationship and sparked widespread debate among fans.

In the chats, Angel’s wife expressed frustration over several issues, including lack of gratitude, financial strain, and their struggles with intimacy.

She lamented that their bedroom life had become a source of conflict, with both partners finding it difficult to satisfy each other.

One of the leaked messages read:

“I tried to cancel the wedding because so much has happened that we are not connected and so much is still happening with you, especially financially… The way we drag s€x, if I was a man, I can’t find myself having s€x with you anymore but yet, I nor look outside. I still wanna have it with you.”

The chats also revealed tension over financial sacrifices, with Tumininu claiming she sold her chains to buy Angel a brand new car, only to feel unappreciated.

She accused him of doing things without gratitude and complained that her friends were aware of their private struggles.

Another message read:

“I sold all my fkkking chains to buy you that car… And did I ask you for that car? You do something and you complain… I didn’t complain until no sign of appreciation comes from it and today is the first time hearing how I got that money.”

Angel’s ex-wife reveals bold act following star’s betrayal. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Angel's marriage drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veevogee said:

"Tumi pls be careful with Angel o. She’s a woman like you 😂."

val_sampson95 said:

"Ekwensu don romance mami water 😂."

chinnieplentee said:

"Angel think say na man wey you go do anyhow and expect him to be mature. Ewo.😂😂."

sleekie9.0 said:

"Once a woman always a woman! No amount of title can change my gender😂😂😂."

veevogee said:

"Forgive her na. She’s a woman like you sir."

ble_ssing_sunday said:

"This one stingy pass India client😩."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng