A Nigerian lady could not believe her eyes after the drivers of the ride she ordered for a trip turned out to be music mogul Don Jazzy and skitmaker Shank Comics

The excited lady shared her surreal experience on X (formerly Twitter), noting that she was given $2,000 (N3.2 million)

Mixed reactions trailed her experience as people hailed the CEO of Mavin Records, while wishing for the same encounter

A lady, identified as @Obacruze, has taken to social media to express her excitement after the CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, and comedian Shank Comics, real name Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, picked her up for a trip in a G-Wagon.

The lady, who was with her friend, had ordered a ride and did not expect that the two celebrities would be the drivers.

A Nigerian lady says she was picked up by Don Jazzy and Shank Comics. Photo Credit: @ladeofficial4, @DONJAZZY, @Obacruze

Source: Twitter

She stated that they got $2,000 (N3.2 million) and appreciated the celebrities for their gestures. She tweeted:

"Okayyyyyyyyy I'm relaxed now.

"So we ordered a ride with indrive and then it was Don Jazzy and Shanks in a G wagon.

"And we still got 2k dollars in cash!😭❤️

"Omg thank you @DONJAZZY & @Obacruze."

Her tweet blew up and caught the attention of Don Jazzy and Shank Comixs.

While the music mogul simply retweeted with emojis, Shank Comics declared that it was Don Jazzy who gave the lady the dollars she mentioned.

Reactions trail lady's experience

@EmelieGregory_1 said:

"This kain news Dey Sweet me and pepper me sometimes because me sef wan this kain thing.

"Na my perfume ?"

@dayoinspire said:

"Make I just see Don For dream, I know my life will change for better, You're blessings to humanity Sir."

@tusanni said:

"...And all I got today was a condescending family man telling his first child through the phone that if he doesn't pass his 4th jamb he should not sleep in his house again. Felt bad cos am a retired 8th timer..."

@GloryAmma said:

"Dear Lord, I see what you're using people to do for people ooo.... I refuse to be a signboard ooo.... Ah😊."

@MacronVibes said:

"I ordered Indrive to Igando today, na Kayode Owokoniran I pay to. I no get any luck for this life."

@NeDu006 said:

"Na only Lagos this thing Dey happen, if na Benin, we no go see @official_Dezny to pick us ooo we go Dey see Tony kabaka and oshomole 😭💀😭💀😭."

@seunjose1 said:

"Why na woman they always see this kind favor.. 🙂

"Jus saying tho.

"Maybe one day me sef go enter bus wey Shanks be d driver."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy had gifted singer Odumodublvck $10, 000 cash.

Don Jazzy sends Verydarkman N100 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman had reacted online after Don Jazzy sent him N100 million.

Recall that the news broke that Don Jazzy supported Verydarkman's newly launched non-governmental organisation with the staggering sum of N100m.

Following that, VDM opened up about what the huge amount of naira would be used for. He highlighted that the money would support advanced education for public school children, aiming to provide them with a strong educational foundation. Verydarkman emphasised that Don Jazzy donated this money to him because he believed in his humanitarian efforts.

Source: Legit.ng