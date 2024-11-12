Nigerian comedian Shank Comics is making headlines over what he said about the appearance of the people in his country

This came after the content creator met with some pretty Somali ladies, and the video went viral on social media

Shank’s comment about the looks of Nigerians raised mixed emotions among netizens, with several of them bashing him

Comedian Adesokan Emmanuel, aka Shank Comics, has caused an online stir with the way he described Nigerians.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media showing Shank with some pretty Somali ladies.

The comedian gushed over the beautiful women’s appearance as he told them to say hi to his camera. After the ladies obliged, Shank got back on camera to share his thoughts about the way his fellow Nigerians look.

Fans react to comedian Shank saying Nigerians are ugly. Photos: @Shankcomics

He said:

“You guys are so ugly in Nigeria! Look at these girls!”

See the video below:

Reactions as Shank Comics calls Nigerians ugly

The video of Shank Comics saying Nigerians are ugly as he compared them to the Somali ladies made the rounds online and earned him some backlash.

Read the comments from some netizens below:

Lindyjoe223:

“Plus your mama weh born pikin weh no get sense, ode.”

djfalcao_:

“With him NYSC cap 🙄.”

dunmininu126:

“Including your girlfriend and sisters too.”

Ablegod2212:

“For Real . If you doubt am . Just travel and see.”

Actorifeoluwa1:

“Anything wey shank talk ..he's correct abeg.”

gfxxo__:

“Shank are you also Handsome? Na style you take HANDSOME OO 😂.”

Ohyescynthiaaa:

“The thing is this, you don't need to put another down, to praise the other.”

baltasar_ebang_engonga_14:

“His mom too!!”

emavybz:

“Somali girls fine normally 😂.”

Lanre_feso:

“East African Women are stunning and cultured 😍.”

Papifrmdablocc:

“This talk deh pain a lot of people o 😂.”

browpro.ng:

“Starting from your mom.”

Mandemluvme:

“Especially his mother and sisters 🤡.”

Sgalazy44:

“Not funny, Somalia, girls wey carry forehead like who them swear for? Don't compare with our Nigeria girls.”

x.x__1__x.x:

“They say anything for clout.”

presh.nickie:

“After say that, please remain there 🙄🙄. No shoot content with lekki babes again 🙄.”

