Davido introduced his set with a traditional Yoruba panegyric (Oriki) of his hometown, Ede, before a diverse international audience

Standing tall as the sole Nigerian representative on the Coachella lineup, the superstar ensured the Nigerian flag flew at its highest

Davido surprised fans by bringing out fellow hitmaker Adekunle Gold for a high-octane performance of their chart-topping collaboration

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, celebrated his nephew, Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, following his standout appearance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States.

The governor described the moment as a proud milestone for both the Adeleke family and Osun State. This is after Davido was introduced on stage with a traditional Yoruba panegyric, also known as oríki.

Governor Adeleke Overjoyed as Davido Takes Ancient Yoruba Tradition to Coachella Stage

Source: Twitter

Sharing a video of the performance intro on his X handle, Adeleke praised the singer for taking their family name and cultural identity to a global audience.

“Another proud moment. My nephew @davido putting the family, our heritage and state on the global map,” the governor wrote.

The now-viral video captured a dramatic buildup on the Gobi Stage, featuring synchronised performers, vibrant red-and-yellow visuals, and bursts of pyrotechnics that set the tone for Davido’s entrance.

At the centre of the spectacle was the recitation of Davido’s traditional oríkì, a cultural praise poetry associated with his Ede roots in Osun State.

The moment added a cultural touch to the international festival, blending Afrobeats with Yoruba tradition in front of thousands of music lovers.

Davido, who was the only Nigerian artist on the official Coachella 2026 lineup, delivered a high-energy set packed with fan-favourite hits.

The singer performed songs including Dami Duro, Skelewu, Aye, If, and With You, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The performance further gained momentum when he brought fellow Nigerian star Adekunle Gold on stage.

The duo performed their collaboration High, turning the tent into a colourful Afrobeats celebration.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Gov Adeleke's post on Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@isolatrg wrote:

"We have a lot of talented artists in Osun State that are not getting the exposure they deserve. It would be a strong move if your uncle could organize a structured talent hunt to discover and promote upcoming creatives over the next four years"

@Johnoris3 noted:

"Which family? Person Dey put Nigeria, Afrobeat and Africa on the map you say family. Where you see weh dem write Adeleke for there"

@TheGrowthEngr stated:

"Every Nigerian reading this just smiled. That's the power of family and success. Governor Adeleke said "my nephew." Davido said "watch me work." We all said "OBO for life."

Governor Adeleke describes Davido's performance as a proud milestone for both the Adeleke family and Osun State. Photo: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Twitter

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well.

In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng