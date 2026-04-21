Uyi Ogbebor defends Vaniti Lagos against baseless allegations of fake drinks on social media

Sir Uyi emphasises that his businesses provide jobs for over 1,300 Nigerians, highlighting the economic impact

Media team warns against politically motivated attacks, asserting Sir Uyi's apolitical stance and commitment

The Chief Executive Officer of Vaniti Lagos, Uyi Ogbebor, has issued a strong warning to critics amid ongoing allegations surrounding his nightclub business.

Popularly known as Sir Uyi, the businessman took to his official Instagram handle to dismiss claims that his establishment deals in fake or adulterated drinks, describing the accusations as baseless and misleading.

His response comes as conversations around the credibility of nightlife brands continue to trend online, placing Vaniti Lagos at the centre of scrutiny. However, Sir Uyi made it clear that he would not remain silent if provoked further.

Uyi Ogbebor unveils business empire amid Vaniti criticisms. Credit: Vaniti

Source: Facebook

“My should not be misread”

In his statement, Sir Uyi stressed that his calm disposition should not be mistaken for weakness. He pointed to his personal journey and work ethic as the foundation of his success, emphasising that he has built his empire through consistent effort rather than shortcuts.

“Sometimes people need a reminder,” he wrote. “My humility is rooted in where I came from and where I’m headed. I don’t chase cheap gains. I work tirelessly, day and night, to build a meaningful life.”

The entrepreneur’s remarks appear to signal growing frustration with what he perceives as attempts to undermine his reputation.

Highlighting economic impact

Beyond defending his name, Sir Uyi also used the moment to spotlight the broader impact of his businesses.

According to him, his ventures collectively employ over 1,300 Nigerians, providing livelihoods and financial stability for thousands of households.

He underscored that this level of employment represents a tangible economic contribution, one that outweighs public displays of wealth or status.

“Over 1,300 people depend on these businesses,” he noted. “That’s not just a number, it’s families, stability, and real impact. It speaks louder than any show of power or attention.”

Nightclubs: A small part of his Portfolio

Addressing the controversy directly, Sir Uyi downplayed the significance of his nightclub operations within his wider business interests.

He described them as only a fraction of his overall portfolio, suggesting that public focus on that segment is misplaced.

“My nightclubs are the least of what I do,” he stated, adding a firm warning that those who push him may be forced to see a different side of his personality.

He urged critics to allow him to concentrate on his ventures without unnecessary interference.

Media team raises political concerns

Meanwhile, his media team has weighed in on the controversy, cautioning individuals and groups allegedly attempting to tarnish his reputation.

They maintained that Sir Uyi has consistently remained apolitical and has not aligned himself with any political interests.

According to the team, the recent wave of criticism may be politically motivated, targeting his businesses due to his neutrality.

Uyi dispels Vaniti's fake drinks allegations, challenges critics. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

They warned detractors to tread carefully, stressing that they would not stand by while years of hard work are undermined.

A defiant stand amid controversy

As the debate continues, Sir Uyi’s response reflects a firm stance against what he describes as unfounded attacks.

While reaffirming his commitment to his businesses and employees, he has also made it clear that he is prepared to defend his reputation if necessary.

For now, the spotlight remains on Vaniti Lagos, but Sir Uyi insists the narrative should extend beyond nightlife to the broader footprint of his enterprise.

Vaniti Lagos denies fake drinks allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vaniti Lagos has firmly rejected allegations that it served fake or adulterated drinks, describing the claims as baseless and inconsistent with its operations.

The upscale nightlife brand insisted that its beverage sourcing process makes such accusations highly improbable.

In an official statement shared via the Instagram page of its CEO, Uyi Ogbebor, management stressed that all drinks served at the club are sourced directly from globally recognised beverage companies.

Source: Legit.ng