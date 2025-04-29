American livestreamer Kai Cenat has updated Nigerians about the school he’s building in Makoko

A year after making the pledge, Kai Cenat was on a livestream when he explained how the school plan was going

The video of Kai Cenat speaking on the matter went viral on social media, and many Nigerians dropped their hot takes

Popular American livestreamer, Kai Cenat, has shared more up-to-date information about the school he is building for children in Makoko slum.

Recall that in March 2024, Kai Cenat was in Nigeria and he paid a visit to the Makoko slum, including the school in the floating community. However, the deplorable condition of the school had the American streamer donating $2800 and also vowing to build a school.

Kai Cenat did not stop at pledging, he also made an announcement in 2024 after construction started for the school.

In a new development, the livestreamer shared a video of the two-level school construction at Makoko. He, however, added that a lot of things started happening before posting a mockup photo of the plan he had for the school, including a basketball court, a playground, a soccer field and more.

Kai explained that he had now selected a land to build the school on and that he had reached out to organisations to collaborate with him on the project, including Google, Amazon and more.

The livestreamer also gave a breakdown of the budget for the school, with the total reaching $2.4 million (N3.8 billion). See the video below:

Reactions as Kai Cenat gives Makoko school update

Kai Cenat’s explanation about how the school he planned to build for the children in Makoko was going drew the attention of some Nigerians, and they reacted. While many of them praised the American star for his efforts, others claimed he was being cheated, going by the estimate he was given.

Desmony1 said:

“This is very commendable and thoughtful. The world is full of kind people if you can't find one be one.”

Eye.of_god_ wrote:

“Wow amazing.... This guy is so smart and trying to build a strong relationship with Nigerian wow I love that❤️❤️❤️.”

Snipeasy wrote:

“Shame on the politicians again.”

Kamieosy_ said:

“500k dollars for land, nah for banana island he wan build the school.”

Iamsdsexy said:

“No be the same makoko wey dem dey sandfill?”

Kvng_urban said:

“2.4 million dollars ? Someone is scamming this bros 😂😂😂😂.”

Dkendros said:

“Our own celeb nah cars & show off.”

Big_tenni_official said:

“Kai Engineer go don cop like 3Gle Coupe first 😂.”

Ogunnowosholape said:

“May Almighty Allah keep blessing you more and more @kaicenat cus wat our government and a lot of rich people can’t do you came down here and did it wow ..what a wonderful and bless person you’re bruh ..you are special for real.”

Bigstern50 said:

“3.3 BILLION NAIRA FOR THIS SCHOOL,ENGR WHY ????😂”

Dos.kenny.02 said:

“Our government no get shame can you imagine foreigner came to build school for Nigeria for free 😢.”

Angel_ray_phyna said:

“Unfortunately dem go soon demolish am 😂.”

