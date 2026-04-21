President Bola Tinubu has reshuffled his cabinet, removing two key ministers in a move aimed at strengthening governance

The Presidency explained that the decision was driven by the need for greater cohesion and more effective delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda

Wale Edun and Umar Dangiwa were asked to hand over their roles, with new appointments already announced to take charge

The Presidency has revealed why President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, along with Umar Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

According to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume:

Tinubu strengthens governance with cabinet reshuffle for Renewed Hope Agenda. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

“These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion, synergy in governance as well as achieving more impactful delivery on the economy to Nigerians, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Akume stressed that the President acted fully within his constitutional powers under Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended).

New Finance Minister Announced

According to Daily trust, following Edun’s removal, Taiwo Oyedele has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Oyedele previously served as Minister of State for Finance.

In the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, Mr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma (PhD) has been nominated as minister designate. Until he assumes office, Umar Dangiwa has been directed to hand over responsibilities to the Minister of State in the ministry.

The presidency’s memo directed that “all handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before close of business on Thursday 23rd April, 2026.”

Who is Wale Edun?

Wale Edun is a Nigerian economist, investment banker, and politician who built a career in finance and governance. He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance from 1999 to 2007 under then-Governor Bola Tinubu, where he oversaw fiscal reforms and financial management.

Edun later founded Denham Management Limited and contributed to several non-governmental organisations, including Livewell Initiative and Sisters Unite for Children. In August 2023, he was appointed Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and in the same year became Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank, the first Nigerian to hold the role in 60 years.

Things to know about new director-general of NBMA appointed by Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Fatima Suleiman Zuntu as the new Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), effective April 16, 2026.

The announcement was made on April 20 in a press statement signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Dr. Zuntu will now lead the agency responsible for regulating modern biotechnology and ensuring the safe handling, transfer, and use of genetically modified organisms in Nigeria. Since January 2021, Dr. Zuntu has served as a Resident Doctor at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH). Her five years of hands-on medical practice highlight her strong clinical background and commitment to patient care.

Source: Legit.ng