Tiktoker Peller expresses outrage after a pastor accused him and Jarvis of being the reason his children failed their JAMB exams

Peller claims the pastor only mentioned them to gain popularity with Gen Z church members and increase donations

The video has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media. While many Gen Zs supported Peller, others called for caution

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Peller, has stirred a fresh wave of online drama after calling out a pastor, identified as Pastor Keseina, who allegedly dragged him and his girlfriend, Jarvis, during a sermon.

The cleric had called out the couple for being a bad influence on Nigerian youths

But responding in a video shared on his page, Peller expressed shock that the cleric blamed them for the failure of his church members' children in the just-concluded JAMB exams.

Peller fires back at pastor over JAMB claims, clip trends.

Peller said angrily:

“That pastor went to church to preach about Peller and Jarvis, saying we’re the reason his kids failed JAMB"

He didn’t stop there. The TikToker accused the pastor of clout-chasing and using their names to manipulate young people into donating more to the church.

He said:

“Nobody forces anyone to watch my live. We’ll sue that pastor because he used our name to collect offering. He used our name to preach because he knows all the Gen Z in the church will love him and bring offering.”

Peller’s response has now gone viral, sparking massive reactions on social media. While some people backed the TikToker’s right to clap back, others advised him to ignore the drama and focus on his content.

See the video here:

Social media reactions:

The video sparked a frenzy online as netizens weighed in on the dramatic clash between spiritual leaders and internet creators.

@vibemadeit_brand:

“When simple understanding and comprehension is the problem… The pastor didn’t say wrong about Peller. He only said youths spend too much time watching him instead of doing something meaningful.”

@mrunleash:

“Who else finds this guy irritating when he talks? Can’t even listen to him for 5secs.”

@sii3940:

“Una be bad influence in many ways. You even refuse to support national issues when the hardship is real.”

@toniafano_:

“There is something called choice. People are wise enough to make decisions about what they watch.”

@king.bruno01:

“The pastor is not lying. At 19, I had to hide to talk to girls, my parents would finish me if they knew.”

Nasty Blaq shades Peller

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that Nasty Blaq has sparked heated debate online after throwing shade at trending TikToker Peller.

The comedian, during a conversation with fans, claimed that while many now call education a scam, Peller’s behavior proves the opposite — that schooling is still very necessary.

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Peller, who quickly fired back in a now-viral response. He stated, “Your opinion is not needed as long as people here understand me. All these skit makers didn’t go to school. You’ll just see them making money."

