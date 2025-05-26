A video of Davido chilling with Seyi Tinubu, Cubana Chief Priest, at the Abuja Polo event is currently trending

Netizens call out the Afrobeats star for hypocrisy, reminding him of his past criticism of the Tinubu-led government

Reactions flood social media, with many saying Davido always gets a free pass no matter what he does

Afrobeats superstar Davido is currently trending for all the wrong reasons after a new video emerged showing him bonding with Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The viral clip, recorded at a Polo event in Abuja over the weekend, captured Davido in high spirits as he mingled with Seyi, nightlife promoter Cubana Chief Priest, and music executive Ubi Franklin. The trio appeared relaxed and all smiles, sharing hearty laughs and conversations.

This moment comes shortly after Davido paid a courtesy visit to the State House in Abuja, where he met President Tinubu alongside his 30BG team.

Davido sparks outrage for meeting Seyi Tinubu after FG attacks. Photos: @davido/Instagram.

The Timeless crooner also stopped by to greet Senate President Godswill Akpabio, further solidifying his high-profile political engagements during his Abuja tour.

But while some hailed the singer’s charm and political maturity, others weren’t having it.

A good number of Nigerians flooded social media to accuse Davido of being inconsistent with his values, pointing out that he had previously slammed the APC-led government and lamented the hardship in the country. His sudden closeness to the ruling class, according to many, smells of double standards.

See the video here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting:

While some supporters tried to defend the singer, saying networking and diplomacy aren’t crimes, the general consensus was that celebrities should be more transparent and consistent with their values, especially when millions of fans are watching their every move.

@wale.wizz stated:

“David don go gumbody again after de-marketing Seyi father's government.”

@bigboddy001 commented:

“See person wey talk say country is in shambles chilling with Seyi. If you like believe these men.”

@fearnoman34 wrote:

“Because say na Davido now. Mumu werey gollible Nigerians go look away. Make Wizkid try am. U go hear ‘cancel him’.”

@boyyy_sunny said:

“We no come understand waiting dey sup for this country again.”

@ambitious_kvng_blings wrote:

“Burna Boy is the most criticized artist in Nigeria. If na him do this one, agenda go full street.”

@oluakinolu commented:

“Seyi Tinubu is actually a low-key, classy personality. There’s more to him than we know.”

Netizens call out the Afrobeats star for hypocrisy, reminding him of his past criticism of the Tinubu-led government.

