Losing weight seems to be the latest trend and some Nigerian celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon

While some of these stars decided to go on weight loss journeys for their health, others admitted it was for cosmetic reasons

Legit.ng has compiled a list of top celebrities who lost weight drastically and left their fans asking questions

Gone are the days when being a thick person was the trend. These days, people who had a lot of weight have decided to go through sometimes extreme measures to become slimmer versions of themselves.

Celebrities are not left out and some of them have taken their fans by surprise after debuting their new appearance after going on weight loss journeys.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some top Nigerian celebrities whose drastic weight loss made headlines after they showcased their new look online.

1.BBNaija star Tacha raises questions with new slim stature

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide, is one of the latest Nigerian celebrities who took social media by storm with her weight loss. Tacha, who was never known to be a plus-sized woman, appeared slimmer than her usual self in recent posts on social media. The reality star who doubles as an influencer, tried to convince her fans that she did not go under the knife to achieve her new stature, contrary to what many people think. Despite the negativity trailing Tacha’s new slim appearance, the ex-BBNaija star seems unmoved and continues to document her lifestyle for the gram.

2. Eniola Badmus went from plus-sized to no size:

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is one celebrity whose desire for weight loss was not hidden. Her former plus-sized appearance became what she was known for and she even appeared in movies playing roles in line with her stature. However, that did not stop her from losing weight and debuting her new appearance as a slimmer woman. Eniola Badmus first debuted her slim appearance during her 20 years on stage celebration in 2021, and fans started to debate over how she managed to lose so much weight. While some argued that she underwent surgery to achieve the look, others assumed she changed her diet and lifestyle. Since losing weight, Eniola Badmus has become a fashionista who constantly shows off her stylish outfits online.

3. Real Warri Pikin shares how she lost weight:

Another Nigerian celebrity who trended for her drastic weight loss is comedian and media personality, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin. It was a part of Warri Pikin’s brand to be plus-sized. However, the weight gain started to affect her health. The media personality, who was known to be very fit, despite her plus size, opened up to Nigerians about how she had tried several ways to lose weight before she eventually underwent surgery, which was successful. According to Warri Pikin, her former plus size affected her quality of life and she suffered from knee pain, chest pain, breathing problems and more.

4. Singer Teni admits she had to lose weight

Nigerian singer Teni Apata is another Nigerian star who made the news for losing weight. The music star admitted that she had to start taking her weight loss seriously when it started to affect her health. The Billionaire crooner said that she plans to live long and enjoy the money she’s working hard for instead of losing her life to her unhealthy eating habits because it had gotten to that point for her medically.

5. Mercy Johnson stirs cancer rumours with weight loss:

Nollywood actress and politician’s wife, Mercy Johnson Okojie, debuted her new slim stature on social media in April 2025 while advertising some of her products. However, rather than gush over her new appearance, many netizens raised their concerns. Some of them wondered how Mercy Johnson, who was famous for her curvy stature, could lose so much weight. This led to an old video of the actress speaking about experiencing a cancer scare, to resurface online. However, another old video of the actress debunking claims of her having cancer also went viral and put the rumours to rest. Despite that, Mercy Johnson’s drastic weight loss has continued to raise mixed feelings among fans with fans either being for or against it.

6. Comedian Lepacious Bose’s new slim stature inspired many:

Nigerian comedian Bose Ogunboye aka Lepacious Bose is another Nigerian celebrity whose weight loss made major headlines and served as an inspiration to many. In a 2017 interview, the public figure revealed that she lost 70kg in 18 months after adopting a new healthy lifestyle which included her cutting off some meals even though she loved to eat them. According to her, it took a lot of hard work, discipline and commitment.

