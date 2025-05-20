Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s weight loss has continued to strengthen the rumours about her having cancer

However, a video has resurfaced online where the actress and politician’s wife addressed the cancer allegations

Mercy Johnson’s reactions to the rumours about her having cancer raised mixed feelings after the old video reemerged

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson’s old video has resurfaced online amid the cancer rumours trailing her over her recent weight loss.

Recall that the formerly curvy movie star left many netizens worried and asking questions after she debuted her new skinny appearance. Mercy Johnson did this while advertising some products for sale on social media.

However, netizens were concerned about her health and dug up an old video where she spoke about the health scare she had, particularly cancer.

Not long after, another video from 2023 also resurfaced where Mercy Johnson addressed the cancer rumours. The mum of four shut down the claims of her being down with the disease.

In the throwback video, Mercy Johnson claimed that her words in another video were misinterpreted and that she only had a cancer scare. She said:

“Hi guys, Okay so first and foremost, thank you so much for all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers, thank you I do appreciate it so much. But, I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s Menu, has been flying around and I think they cut the clip. I said I had a cancer scare, it means that I had this swelling on my neck and my doctors felt it was something serious. I had problems with my thyroid, I am perfectly okay. Thank you so much for all of your calls and your messages, the phone has been buzzing like crazy, I am perfectly fine and I do not have cancer. I am perfectly okay. So thank you so much for checking up on me, thank you for sending those messages. Go back and watch the clip, it was completely misunderstood, I am fine, I do not have cancer in Jesus name, thank you guys so much.”

See the resurfaced video below:

Reactions trail old video of Mercy Johnson denying cancer rumours

The resurfaced video of Mercy Johnson shutting down the cancer rumours was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Carinekvando said:

“This video was 2 years ago my God!!”

Amakanwakaego1 said:

“I love seeing her come back to her normal self❤️❤️. Thank you Jesus that she's healed and getting whole👏.”

Shes__precious__ said:

“She’s gradually gaining back her previous weight 😍. Love to see it ❤️.”

Ohemaa_bakhita said:

“Old video.”

Erhunboo said:

“Please what cause this swollen on their neck?I have seen a lot of females with it and it also shoot out their eyes and reduces them drastically 😢😢 it darkens their skin also,because of it i couldn't recognise my friend's little girl😢😢😢God please heal those with it.”

Prima_donnar said:

“What year was this video taken ?”

Gift_akugbe said:

“IT'S OLD VIDEO now... Stop! BUT THEN, PLEASE, SHE'S PERFECTLY FINE. She lost weight, because she wants to. Can we all stop now?”

Joyaustin4743 said:

“Na God go help us for that country. The mentality of the people is even worse than the problem of the government. They should leave this woman alone.”

Amakasregister said:

“The rumors likely stem from her noticeable weight loss. It’s good that she’s addressing the situation directly.”

Queennupsee said:

“People should know that she's an actress and can decide to slim down for a movie role or something, People are disciplined like that to control their weight easily.”

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“She doesn’t have cancer.. This is an old video though…Make dem allow her rest.”

Mercy Johnson prophecy draws attention

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson became a topic of conversation among fans and movie lovers after a video of a prophecy by Abel Doma surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the clergyman called for prayers for the actress. He remarked that many people fail to appreciate certain superstars and, rather than praying for Mercy Johnson, have mocked and criticised her after a video of her new appearance went viral.

