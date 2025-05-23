A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok narrating how her ex-boyfriend treated her unfairly

According to her, he made her take slimming tea and herbs and instructed her to eat once a day, stating that she was too big

However, the same man who complained about her body size subsequently dumped her and moved on with a 'fat' lady

A video shared on TikTok has captured the emotional pain of a young Nigerian lady who narrated her experience with her ex-boyfriend.

The lady recounted how her former lover subjected her to a strict weight loss regimen, insisting she was too big.

Lady shares ordeal in hands of ex-boyfriend who body-shamed her. Photo credit: @pearlszn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts getting betrayed by boyfriend

In a video, the lady known as @pearlszn on TikTok, shared the painful details of her past relationship.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend's demands included consuming slimming tea and herbs, restricting her meals to once a day, and even footing the bill for her gym classes.

The emotional torture was further compounded by body shaming remarks which she endured during the relationship.

Surprisingly, the same man who had been critical of her body size subsequently moved on to marry a lady with a fuller figure.

The wedding is reportedly scheduled for this Saturday, adding salt to the wounds of the heartbroken ex-girlfriend.

She narrated:

"Life is so private nobody knows my boyfriend who complained I was too big, paid for my gym class, got me slimming tea and herbs, made sure I eat once a day and body shamed my other fat friend is getting married to that fat friend on Saturday."

Lady cries out as man who bought slimming tea for her gets set to wed 'fat' lady. Photo credit: @pearlszn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's experience with ex-boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@gaga0020 said:

"That’s how this guy always body shame one of his friend sis that she’s too slim and he likes his babe think and all hmm last last he end up with the girl lols. He’s now my ex, it hurt but I’ve move on."

@Ebunoluwa said:

"Nah why anything wey man complain about I dey always balance there I’m not gonna change for no mf."

@May 26th said:

"It helped you a lot. Try and move on and become a better version of yourself."

@Mimi said:

"Na so baba say make I no wear wetin open body I tell am to break, he maintain once."

@Lizzy luxury hair said:

"Ahhh omoh I pour ham spit chai trust man at you own risk."

@BIM reacted:

"Girll are you okay? I pour the werey boy spit Oloribuku."

@Lena Ice said:

"It wasn't about you he just wanted to make u feel uncomfortable and less threatened about her."

@ONYEDIKA JUDE said:

"Let us see the evidence to support this your post. This is pure jealousy and disappointment because he didn't end up with you."

@Kwin Teji said:

"Anything I do is for myself and not a man as far as I’m comfortable with my body fat or slim I’m ok."

@Orok_Nsisong said:

"Lol if he doesn’t like the way u are, he doesn’t like u it wasn’t the fat or he just needed excuse but den."

@mannn said:

"Once u complain about my stature I block u make nobody make me feel unnecessary stay strong my love."

@brave..ovies mom said:

"I was so emotional but the comment section is on fire nah oh."

@〽️ona said:

"You are really beautiful. Caring n more appreciative one will come sis."

@Benita said:

"Because you don't love yourself, if it helps he will body shame her too so it's his loss."

@MUSHARRAT wrote:

"Ahhhh!!!!!!! I beg your finest and best pardooonnnnnnnnnnnn????????? Bruhhhhhhhh."

@Miracle Chidera said:

"Some guys don't know what they really want, that's how one guy I was dating told me that he love slime girls, oga told me that he really likes me and wanted to marry."

@sanix added:

"My boyfriend's ex told me that he never liked ladies with short hair,she was surprised to see me with short hair, and he has never complained."

@Larissa added:

"Omo. I hope you no get ulcer in the process sha cus person no suppose lose home and away o."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng