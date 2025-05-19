Peggy Ovire has shared a new video that caught the attention of her fans on social media and sparked numerous comments

In the clip, she showcased her transformation as she glammed up in a purple aso-oke outfit with a matching headgear

Fans had mixed reactions after watching the video, with some stepping in to caution critics of the actress’s marriage

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has sparked divorce rumours among movie lovers after sharing a new video.

In the clip, she flaunted her transformation, changing into a purple aso-oke gown, complimented with a matching headgear and butterfly hand fan to impress her fans on social media.

However, what caught the attention of many was the absence of her wedding band, which she usually wears.

A user known as Hold Mart commented on the video, asking the actress where her wedding ring was while admiring her elegant look.

Fans speculate about Peggy Ovire's marriage

The video stirred speculation among fans, with some wondering whether she had truly ended her marriage.

Others, however, disagreed and insisted all was well. They defended her in the comment and urged critics to leave the actress alone.

It’s worth recalling that rumours of a troubled marriage have trailed Peggy since she shared a solo Christmas photo in pyjamas in 2024.

Her husband later came to her defence, revealing that he routinely blocks people who taunt his wife so they can no longer meddle in their marriage.

However, many continued to taunt her and her marriage, claimed that the actress was being diplomatic about the truth.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peggy Ovire's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@nikkywyte reacted:

"Kai if Peggy and Fred knew they would have continued keeping their relationship private even their marriage too...cos since she got married eeeh she never rest .... internet keep divorcing them."

@busayoofficial stated:

"Omo the way I forget using my ring ehn, so if married woman no use ring that means their is problem in paradise? Make I go celotape my ring o."

@mirabelbenson wrote:

"They both always had an understanding from the beginning."

@thee_bunmi reacted:

"Seems people want them to be divorced so bad. Why."

@real_chocolate18.9 said:

"After advising singles to be patient, it's a lie ooo. She must continue and be patient with him."

@adao_raofficial stated:

"I know say the film Lord or whatever he calls himself get bad character, it's very obvious, however it is well. May the Lord heal their hearts."

Peggy Ovire gushes over husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress specially marked her wedding anniversary with her actor husband Frederick Leonard.

In a post shared by the actress and entrepreneur, she called her man a perfect husband anybody could ever ask for.

Peggy also noted in her post that she was thankful for the love, affection, and care from Fred. Fans were jealous after seeing what Ovire to celebrate her husband. They praised her and wished her well in her marriage.

