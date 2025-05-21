Nigerian socialite and reality show star, Adeola Diiadem, has blown hot on social media over rumours trailing her wealth

The Real Housewives of Lagos star fired back at an online user who claimed her mansion was built for her by a sugar zaddy

The fashion beauty entrepreneur’s post went viral on social media and it raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Real Housewives of Lagos star, Adeola Chizoba Adeyemi aka Diiadem has blown hot on social media over rumours of her fancy lifestyle being sponsored by a sugar zaddy.

Just recently, the fashion beauty entrepreneur took to her Snapchat page to react to a claim made by a certain lady about her mansion being built by a man she was sleeping with and how the building was close to the man’s family's house.

Nigerians speak as RHOL star Diiadem reacts to sugar zaddy rumours. Photos: @diiadem

Source: Instagram

Diiadem posted a lengthy rant on her Snapchat, where she reiterated that her mansion was hers and was built from her hard work and not any man. The Beauty by AD boss then dared anybody to come forward and take the credit for her property. She wrote in part:

“Say whatever you like about me, but that mansion you’re all seeing? Every brick is my MONEY. I double dare anybody to come forward to take credit for what they didn’t do. And no, I’m not dating anyone that lives in that estate.”

The reality show star also condemned the thriving narrative of women’s success being attributed to men.

In another post, Diiadem called out the lady who dropped a comment on an anonymous blog and claimed she knew the details of the reality star’s mansion, which she claimed was built by a man. The RHOL star dared her to back up her allegations with proof or face the consequences.

The mum of one then lamented about how she bought her land in August 2022, and a friend whom she trusted with the news posted the details mixed with lies in an anonymous group.

See the screenshots of Diiadem’s posts below:

Reactions as Diiadem shuts down claim of sugar zaddy building her house

Diiadem’s heated post in reaction to the sugar zaddy rumours became a trending topic on social media. Many netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter:

Tripledfood said:

“What's the need to clarify them, let them think what they like.”

J_funmi said:

“Once a woman starts doing well for herself, some people will start tagging her success to a man, can't a woman succeed without the help of a man?”

Officialparrotmouthblog wrote:

“Laziness,small mindedness and jealousy is the reason most women will always think their friends success is tied to a man just like theirs…Even though it’s almost like the norm now, still not every girl jumps from one hotel bed to the other to make it.”

Loisnn_ said:

“Even if it was a man so what?? Run it if e easy.”

Thetechwomanexpert said:

“But the blog wasn’t referring to her when the gist dropped. People just started mentioning her name.”

The_3k_shop said:

“I support diadem, one need to learn a lesson then the others will behave.”

Iam_cutelove said:

“Women are working and winning in real life. I wonder when Nigerians will acknowledge and embrace that.”

Tuneky said:

“Na only married man wey no get sense go provide receipts 😂. The fine gyal too shaleye. Gbadun aye jejeli or FO.”

Theoladamboy wrote:

“Even if nah man buy the house, shey una own head reject ham, ehn fine girls?? Keyboard warriors, always watering down someone else’s hard work. Y’all should do better abeg.”

Mide_jkamy said:

“Well done Deola ❤️🔥 for some of us, you can do no wrong in our eyes. Go girl. Stay winning and leave the witches in their coven. 😂Let God continue to show off with you 🙌.”

Mztollyhoni said:

“na why i like toke , she no go debunk or talk anything.. all these shalaye wey everybody don move past.”

Amazingvkee said:

“Go girl! Enough of making it look like women can’t make their own money. Kilode gan?”

Bekkas_kiddiesnteenz wrote:

“It is so disappointing that this is coming from her fellow woman, why not congratulate her or keep shut? Must you talk down on her hardwork? Must you channel her achievement to a man? This is not nice at all, please do better.”

RHOL star Diiadem shuts down rumours about sugar zaddy building her mansion, Nigerians react. Photo: @diiadem

Source: Instagram

Diiadem slams blogger over Sanwo-Olu claim

Meanwhile, in 2024, Legit.ng reported that Diiadem addressed rumours that the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was funding her lifestyle.

A faceless blogger had claimed the mother of one was being financed by the governor, who won the 2023 election in Lagos state.

The blogger also alleged that the number one citizen of the state was building a house for her.

