Nigerian actress Angela Okorie caught the attention of the internet as she lamented over her current single state

Recall that the movie star and her former lover have been in a series of back-and-forth, as they make accusations against each other

In a recent update, the mum of one shared a video describing the recent treatment she has been getting from men

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is complaining about the direct messages she has been getting from good guys after her broken relationship with a billionaire magnate known as Oil Money.

In an Instagram story, she reposted a post about how good women are hard to come by and must be stolen from a careless man who doesn't respect his possessions.

“A good woman is not easy to find nowadays. You have to steal her from a careless man who doesn’t value what he has”, the post read.

Angela captioned the image, asking if that's why so many males are in my DM. Angela confessed that she is running for her life since she no longer knows whom she can trust.

“Is that why there are so many guys on my DM? God abeg o. I’m running for my life, and I don’t know who to trust anymore.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela revealed her breakup with her boyfriend, Oil Money, last month, and promised not to flaunt him on social media until she married. The actress said that she left him due of his philandering tendencies and that he was still bothering her despite blocking him on all platforms.

Still, Angela had uploaded receipts from him begging her after slandering her name. She stated that he was still attempting to contact her and had sent people to beg on his behalf.

The single mother of one claimed that she ended her relationship with her ex because he was a pathological and habitual liar, a complete narcissist, and full of dishonesty.

See her post below:

In February, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie has criticised side talks around her new relationship with a wealthy oil magnate.

Angela, addressing her naysayers and blogs carrying rumours about her personal life claimed that he does not care about the false story they spread about her. Read more:

The movie diva informed her fans that love is a beautiful thing and warned them not to be duped by bitter hearts. Angela stated that when people find that one person who makes them happy, they should hold onto them.

In another post, she shared a video of herself in an emotional display with her supposed boyfriend, a millionaire oil magnate and philanthropist. Angela argued that their love is growing stronger every day.

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress had generated so many reactions online after her post about her colleagues went viral.

Angela Okorie took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

She noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she could never do.

