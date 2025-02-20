Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha has gotten her fans' reactions after she shared a video of her latest look

The excited lady shared how she lost weight and asked her fans if they were interested in following her footsteps

Many people rejected Tacha's offer and stated their observations about her new look, however, others praised her

Ex-Big Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Natasha Akide, also known as Tacha, has shared her latest look on her Instagram page.

She looked slimmer than before and noted that she has been on a weight loss meal plan. The former reality star-turned-presenter asked her fans if they desired to know her meal plan.

The 29-year-old also offered to give her fans tips on how she relocated from Lagos to the United Kingdom.

Tacha losses weight

The entrepreneur's slim body got diverse comments from netizens. While some people hailed her, others said they don't like her new look.

Some fans shared what Tacha has been taking that made her achieve rapid weight loss.

Watch Tacha's video below:

Reactions as Tacha loses weight

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions as BBNaija's Tacha loses weight below:

@symply_deraprecious commented:

"I want a meal plan Big Tee. My Geepee tank stomach is messing me up."

@the_cheflisa reacted:

"Wait, is this video when you were in s.s 3?"

@_tunsal_ commented:

"Your transformation is wow but my queen stop it like that. Love you my queen."

@_ohemaa_pretty stated:

"The beauty is fading away."

@unusualblessing_ stated:

"Is there a weightloss pandemic and how do y’all see results so fast."

@ewatomiblaq_ said:

"I Don’t Want Abeg, you’re looking like your throwback, excess of everything is bad kilode

@ch_iye noted:

"Stop that injection you are taking before you vanish .I don talk my own nah Uk all of dem we know wats up."

@firstlady_official1 commented:

"The work of Ozempic is the beginning of wisdom. I don't know how many short I would take to go down."

Tacha reveals she relocated abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tacha had finally revealed the reason she relocated abroad while granting an interview.

She stated that she was still opened to jobs in Nigeria if the money was good for her, as she has an open mind about working anywhere.

Fans were not pleased with the reason Tacha said made her relocate as they shared their hot takes about her video.

