Famous Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin recently jumped on a viral trend to educate fans on her weightloss

The media personality used the ‘Of course’ challenge to share the good and the bad sides of her undergoing a weightloss surgery

Many netizens reacted to the video by praising her honesty, while a few others bashed her

Famous Nigerian comedian and actress Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has educated netizens about her weight loss surgery for the umpteenth time.

Recall that the former plus-sized media personality finally went under the knife to get her new slim figure after facing health challenges due to her former stature.

Fans react to video of Real Warri Pikin's saggy skin after weightloss surgery. Photos: @realwarripikin

In a new development, Warri Pikin joined the trending “Of Course” challenge on social media to educate fans once again on the good and bad sides of the gastric sleeve procedure she underwent.

In the video, Warri Pikin showed off the excess skin on her arms, face, and stomach due to the procedure. She also noted that she lost hair as a result.

The media personality added that because of the gastric sleeve she had, she could no longer eat and drink water at the same time, or she would suffer from heartburn. She also said she now eats in small bits to prevent her from vomiting. Warri Pikin said she sometimes faces problems when passing stool because of the procedure.

Warri Pikin also spoke on some of the positive sides of her surgery, including an end to her sleeplessness, breathlessness, loss of knee pain, and more.

The media personality, however, made it clear that she did her weightloss surgery for health reasons and not for beauty, as she advised people considering it to consult appropriately with their doctor.

See the video below:

Reactions as Real Warri Pikin speaks on weightloss surgery

Warri Pikin’s video sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with many of them praising her for being honest and educating them. Read some of their comments below:

thevillagechef:

“You passed the message loud and clear and educated the coconut heads in the process. Well done.”

hairbyfirstlady:

“I love how she tells so much truth about her journey. Strong woman ”

ugonna.a:

“Truth be told, this surgery can make you miserable; all she’s saying is true. You end up losing the true essence of life. Little things you do and enjoy without giving it a second thought becomes a process, you think twice before eating anything. I’m a nurse and have taken care of quite a few of these patients, and almost all of them regretted doing it. If you’re considering doing this, go for extensive counseling before doing it. Get to know the true outcome versus the expectation in your head. It makes you question life. Trust me.”

ladyaudreyakp:

“This is the most educating clip on this topic.”

Cleverkitchenng:

“You had gastric sleeve ,you no kill personnnnn you be fine Babe.”

iammcpashun:

“Edutainment no pass like this.”

Afrikayla:

“Love it your honesty wish you good health always ❤️.”

Saent00:

“Social media is crazy .. you’ll do something for yourself and still come to seek validation.”

oyinnentertainer:

“Be content to act and leave the talking to others. She looks so smart. And she's so proud of her new body. I love you Sis.”

tah_tah_shay:

“But I thought thick people likes being thick ?”

orlando_don_porosky:

“It’s a good decision for her, as long as she is happy, and improvements in her health. The only issues with gastric sleeve procedures is that there is a very high risk of needing the procedure redone.”

avava_motors:

“Who cares..........no be una dy talk body shaming b4, you are fine the way you are. Why the surgery then.”

