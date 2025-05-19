Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson became another topic online after a video showed her narrating her health struggles

This surfaced after the actress raised concerns online with clips and pictures of her weight loss journey

Following that, a throwback interview of when the mum of four revealed the illness she was battling with made the rounds online

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnsson Okojie has opened up about her current health situation amid recent backlash for her weight loss.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress made headlines over her drastic weight loss after sharing a new video on social media.

Mercy Johnsson reveals health issues. Credit: @mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

The movie star and politician’s wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video, showcasing her body while advertising her products for sale.

Another clip of the mum of four has got netizens talking once more after she showed a full view of her body angles.

Fans pointed out that Mercy’s curves appeared leaner, with a longer neck and no hips or bum in sight.

However, in the video, Mercy appeared pleased with her new look in the video, and she spoke on the effects of what she has been taking.

Mercy Johnson speaks of health issues

A throwback video of a star actress surfaced online showing her discussing her battle with a cancer scare.

She revealed that she had her thyroid removed, and following that, the doctor told her that she would have to be on medication for the rest of her life.

The mum of four mentioned that she warned never to miss her drugs after the doctor told her the gross implications of doing that. According to Mercy, she is reconciling with her new reality.

See her video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson’s revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchezipele said:

"😢😢😢my love 💕💕💕 happy 😊😁 you understand the journey and welcome 🤗😁 it with the whole of you. For that name you bear MERCY, mercy of God will speak for you. In all his mercy will speak for you and turn things round for you and you will be fine😍. It's well sis."

nikkytemtam3 said:

"The Lord will Heal her in Jesus Name."

realenemama:

"By the stripes of Jesus you are healed in Jesus name amen."

mama.yetti said:

"By God’s grace d good lord will heal you Mercy permanently IJMN Amen 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

karismah_fashion_world wrote:

"May God heal her."

peacefully_tope said:

"Nigerian if they don’t hear about ones health condition, they won’t be show any form of empathy. There are people who are called ASYMPTOMATIC PATIENT. They go for chemotherapy/radiation/immunotherapy if cancer and continue living their normal life, some go for dialysis and still living their normal life. So be KIND TO PEOPLE."

peacefully_tope said:

zaynab22__ said:

"You don’t even know what some people are going through and boom you start spewing nonsense outta your mouth,imagine someone even call her out not knowing she’s going through health issues,people need to be kind with their words and stop jumping into conclusion….May Almighty God heal her."

Mercy Johnsson's old video trends online as she speaks on health issues. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokokie

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson reacts to marriage crash rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to a comment made by a critic about her marriage.

A few months ago, the movie star shared a post about an advert for women's and children's clothes.

The actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the post, and a fan noticed it. Reacting to the post, a lady known as Nurse Gift called the attention of Mercy Johnson's fans to the post. She asserted that the superstar has stopped wearing her wedding ring for a while.

