Music producer Don Jazzy recently posted some striking new photos on social media, and fans couldn’t get enough of his stylish appearance

In the caption, he confidently declared that there was no one finer than himself and invited followers to tag the ladies he could toast

Fans were impressed by the handsome pictures, sharing their reactions and some even recalled actress Mercy Johnson in the comments

Mavin Records boss Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has captured the hearts of his fans after sharing some striking new pictures on social media.

In the post, the entrepreneur, who fondly remembered his late mother a few months ago, appeared slimmer and more handsome.

He wore a black jacket over a white round-neck shirt paired with brown trousers and matching sneakers, completing his look with stylish dark sunglasses.

In another creative shot, Don Jazzy used AI to transform his image into that of Michael Jackson, boasting confidently that no man was finer than he is. He urged his fans to tag the next woman he could toast.

Fans react, drag Johnson over weight loss

Fans were impressed by the music businessman's fresh look, applauding his weight loss journey, which some noted began last year.

Meanwhile, some fans recalled Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, who recently faced criticism for using a drastic weight loss product.

They advised her to consider healthier methods of losing weight, while others tagged people they knew who might benefit from similar advice.

Recall that Mercy Johnson had been the talk of the town after sharing a video showcasing her significant weight loss, later responding to the criticism she received.

How fans reacted to Don Jazzy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Don Jazzy. Here are some comments about it below:

@anihottest wrote:

"Gradual process will not have your head looking bigger than your body or your skin shrinking. Slow and steady is it."

@edibles_chow commented:

"Everyone should just stay healthy and mind what we put in our mouth,to lose weight no be beans oh sometimes eh go be like say you wan pass out."

@mysglow shared:

"Make him take Mercy Johnson tea maks we check something."

@royall_queen_tee commented:

"Weight loss will make you look old,pls loose weight the right way and if your using anything to lose weight don't abuse it."

@ritaberry_desserts said:

"Its not easy but it’s always worth it. I don dey do my own weightloss journey for 15years now yet no result."

@pearlyugo reacted:

"He started losing weight since year. Result of gradual process naim be this. He looks yummy. He looks his age now."

D'banj apologises to Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that D'banj penned an appreciation note to all the people, who contributed to his brand and made him who he is today.

He thanked all ex-members of Mo'hits and Don Jazzy as he apologised to those he had wronged.

The Koko Master also thanked those who worked behind the scene as he mentioned their names and shared lovely pictures from his memories.

