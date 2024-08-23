Singer Teni has opened up on what she does to keep her weight in check before some people would suggest otherwise

In a video, she beckoned at a man close to her and asked him to record her as she showed her fans how she lost weight

She chained her dog to her bicycle and rode on it over a distance, the video had fans worrying why she was doing exercise with her dog

Singer Teni Apata, aka Teni, has revealed what she does to lose weight and she shared it with her fans on her Instagram page.

Teni speaks about how she loses weight. Image credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

According to the Billionaire crooner, she was showing everyone the process so that they would not assume she had surgery.

In a video, she called on a man nearby to record her as she tied her dog to her bicycle. After she was done, she rode on her bicycle as she was captured in the video.

The singer's videos usually amuse her fans because she has a great sense of humour. This video did not have an exception as several people laughed at her.

They asked her the motive behind tying a dog to her bicycle before she rode on it.

Watch Teni's exercise video below:

Reactions to Teni's weight loss process

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Teni's weight loss video below:

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Why is the dog tied to the bicycle? Teni is jus something else."

@lilisconcept_:

"Finish make you go drink one bucket of Ice cream."

@___omololasilver___:

"You and your oga dey do belle competition."

@d_earthy_girl

"That dog tied to the bicycle is an accident pending activation, Abeg remove it."

@adaku1_:

"Teni, the only female artist wey dey give us free comedy show."

@uchemaduagwu:

"You go explain taya."

@brown_tu.lip:

"Everything na hard work o as long as there is progress."

