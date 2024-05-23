Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has sparked reactions online following a post she made about her female colleagues

The entertainer shared the post via her official Instagram page and called out actresses who sleep with married men

Angela Okorie said she has no idea how it's done and said that her realness could never let her stoop so low

Nigerian controversial entertainer Angel Okorie is in the news again. The actress has been in the news for weeks now, and it's about her female colleagues.

According to her, these set of people sleep with other people's husbands and still drop comments under their wives' posts. She promised to release the full gist soon.

Actress Angela Okorie shades colleagues for sleeping with married men. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Angela Okorie jabs at female actresses

Angela Okorie mostly tells things as it is online and is not afraid to call out her colleagues. In her Instagram post, she called out actresses who are bold enough to commit adultery with married men.

Many of her fans eagerly await her to give a detailed account of her findings soon.

See Angela Okorie's post below:

Some ago, Angela Okorie spilled dirty secrets about her colleagues, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu. She accused them of money rituals and promiscuity. She further shared that they regularly visit active doctors an break people's marriages.

Nigerians react to Angela Okorie's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@officialfavourabraham:

"Make she turn her page to jeanslover2."

@bebeto_cityrock:

"Always fighting herself.. why??"

@the_itohowo:

"From Basmatic to Basmati Progress."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"You truly ate basmati rice today and not basmatic rice cos you're not using your @ with your full chest. Eat basmatic rice and call names please,"

@cynthia_chebe:

"Angela wan collect work from gistlover, don't worry, we go send gistlover to you."

@judy_obasiyul_autism:

"Stray bullet don hit Judy while eating Yam at her father's compound."

@mz_bucheez:

"Correct me if I am mistaken, was it not the same action that made they attempt to harm her back then???"

@kingsliveth:

"Some truth are not meant to be said."

Angela knocks Yul over Junior Pope's burial

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reacted to Yul Edochie's reason for his absence at Junior Pope's burial.

Legit.ng reported that the actor claimed that his late colleague stabbed him in the back many times. He also said he was not ready to give all the details, but he would love for people to learn from his mistakes.

Angela told him to let the family of the dead grieve in peace and not cause any trouble online.

Source: Legit.ng