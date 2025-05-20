Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s former boyfriend Oil Money got the internet buzzing as he attacked her

The billionaire, who has been in a back-and-forth fight with the movie star, spilled alleged secrets about her family

In a series of posts online, Oil Money referred to Angela as grandma, as he made messy claims about her mother and brother

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s former boyfriend Oil Money has turned up the heat online as he throws jabs at her.

The billionaire took his Instagram stories in the late hours of Monday, May 20, to make allegations about his ex-lover.

Angela Okorie’s ex-lover makes allegations about her family. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @oilmoneyofficial

Referring to Angela as “grandma”, Oil Money stated that the actress is supposed to be Fela Kuti’s wife, implying that she takes too much weed.

He mentioned that her brother had been in rehab for taking excessive crack and other hard substances.

According to the billionaire, Angela abandoned her brother, and he sent him money regularly until his recent release.

Referring to Angela’s mother as great-grandmother, Oil Money claimed that the aged woman was suffering in Cotonou, while her daughter was living a fake life in Lagos.

He mentioned that there was a time Angela’s mum came to Nigeria and was forced to sleep at Mazamaza car park before continuing her trip to the east the next day.

The businessman further insisted that Angela was 50 years old as he celebrated the age he claimed for her.

See his screenshots below:

How netizens reacted to Angela Okorie’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sarahonike9 said:

"The guy is a princess he talks too much, it’s obvious he is pained Angela has moved on ….".

therealngee wrote:

"Na grandma but you chased and dated her,mtchew."

castroevans1 said:

"whatever you do, don’t date someone who doesn’t have shame."

aijay__omah wrote:

"The age shaming is not necessary though, you don’t even know if you will live that long. She looks so good for a 50years old."

berrys_hairempire1 said:

"Some ladies dey really dey date rubbish 😂😂."

goddess_deb wrote:

"Ex wey no gree move on? Bottom barrel!"

imadridpp said:

"The boy sounds childish and ignorant. What is wrong to being old you guys? Is it not a blessing growing old? Please if you want to mock someone use surprising things. Not age and come again because this one did not enter . Joor…."

baroness_tonia wrote:

"When you see a bitter, jealous ex! We know them! Ewu Hausa."

mrsblessingsugarwin said:

"And so what? make she carry family problem for head as she no get her own problem Abi? Next please😏."

midesmart said:

"Short men wahala😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. A whole Angela,nollywood finest(before bbl) she’s so pretty."

somdiugo said:

"The same man that recently sent her 1.6m for reconciliation?"

queenceeceesparks said:

"He is a tacky man....e dey pain am Angela no gree...nonsense!!!"

sweet_attraction_90 said:

"This man and nkechi blessings’s baby honorable na the same, grown men acting like a sisssy."

houseofpepperli wrote:

"I read this in total disguuussst… even as a mere friend, you can’t talk about me this way. This is soo disresp€ctful."

mbdollars said:

"I met angela once and trust me the lady is kind! She literally tried to make my mum laugh and pleaded on my behalf to my oppressor! This lady didnt have any business with me, i didnt know her either but she tried her best that day. She won my heart and my mums heart forever. My mum still prays for her till tomorrow! I think she even have my mum money that day. @realangelaokorie you are amazing and God bless you always.❤️."

“Angela Okorie’s trends as her ex-lover makes allegations about her family. Credit: @realangleokorie

Angela Okorie's ex-bf cries over money spent on her

Legit.ng previously reported that Angela Okorie trended online as she exposed series of chats and calls from her former lover, Oil Money.

The movie star stated reasons she broke up with the billionaire and threatened to sue him if her ever shared her pictures online.

She further went on to address the allegations her ex-lover made against her, such as claiming that he spent over N300m on her.

