Nigerian fast-rising singer Qing Madi trended online following a recent revelation about her life

The American Love hitmaker disclosed that her private life was leaked on social media, which is currently affecting her

The young star sent a message to her fans and followers, narrating the “horrible reality” she facing

Nigerian fast-rising singer Qing Madi, whose real name is Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, has cried out to the public over her recent predicament.

The American Love hitmaker mentioned that she has been overwhelmed as she disclosed that her private life was leaked on social media.

Qing Madi addresses fans regarding her social media absence. Credit: @qingmadi

Source: Instagram

She further reached out to her fans, noting that she was trying to be a better person and handle her “horrible reality”.

Qing then shared optimism towards surviving the trying period.

"I'm sorry I really am I want to be better for u I'm sorry to the fans that are worried sick I love you to the moon I don't know how my private life got leaked And now I have to deal with the horrible reality. I love u and always will U are what's keeping my head above water ❤️.”

See her post below:

Qing Madi opens up to fans and followers. Credit: qingmadi

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Qing Madi trended on social media over the success of her concert in Uganda, which is her first since she made it to the spotlight.

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who shared a video from the show, claimed Qing Madi was paid a whopping N493 million for her performance in Uganda.

Tunde Ednut wrote in his caption:

"Omo Uganda get money. This girl don go far. They paid Qing Madi 300,000 dollars to perform. Correct me if I am wrong, She should be the first 18 years old getting paid this much and selling out her first show in Uganda."

The singer, who gained recognition after her 2022 single "See Finish" and her follow-up, "Ole," recalled how people tried to discourage her, stressing that her tickets were overpriced.

She, however, appreciated God and Ugandans for turning up for her and making it a success. She wrote on her Instagram page:

"I had my first concert in Uganda 🇺🇬… the most special day of my musical life ❤️ so many people discouraged me and said a lot bout how it’s too early nice I’ve only been in the industry for a year + and how the tickets were overpriced and so many even said no one would attend my concert,"

How netizens reacted to Qing Madi’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

___folashadey said:

"The best way to avoid social media critic is to stay unknown,I hope this lady finds peace and happiness."

glassofbeans wrote:

"Hope she finds peace 😔 Cryptic messages been dropping for a while through her reposts.."

sandridge_lag said:

"Anything wey leak wey never reach my side never start to leak so just go to the studio and release music."

miss_cocaina_magic said:

"Ughhh I love king Madi!!!! Please, feel better!!!!💐."

bosslady_ventures said:

"We didn’t hear anything oh, leak keh. 😂. Just be fine and do what makes you happy and feel good😊 your fans will understand because everybody has something going on in their life."

binaskiddiescollection said:

"What is this one now, hmm."

ohunenejoy_ wrote:

"Private life leaked ke. What’s popping o."

sogie_nailed_it said:

"What happened please."

uncle.ugly said:

"Her private life got leaked and you’re asking which part 😓 The private one !"

symphony_mind said:

"She's got issues with her music record label. Find more on Tik Tok."

olivepraise wrote:

"Better to be going through hard things with God, then to be living life without God."

Joeboy and Qing Madi perform at BB9 finale

Legit.ng previously reported that the organizers of the Big Brotehr Naija got their fans hyped up, and they brought two of Nigeria's finest Afrobeat stars to serenade the audience during their season 9 finale.

Joeboy, a Nigerian music star, was joined by 17-year-old Popstar Qing Madi to perform their joint song, Adenuga.

Following the electrifying performance, Joeboy performed one of his other beautiful songs, and the fans sang along.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng