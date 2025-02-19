Nigerian actress Angela Okorie was recently by rumours concerning her new relationship with an oil magnate

The movie star reacting to the allegations addressed her fans and followers on the importance of finding love

The mum of one went on to taunt her haters with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has criticised side talks around her new relationship with a wealthy oil magnate.

Angela addressing her naysayers and blogs carrying rumours about her personal life claimed that he does not care about the false story they spread about her.

Angela Okorie shows of her billionaire lover. Credit: @angelaokorie

The movie diva informed her fans that love is a beautiful thing and warned them not to be duped by bitter hearts.

Angela stated that when people find that one person who makes them happy, they should hold onto them.

“Somebody Tell that cutie idiat to shut da f*ck up bitterness opor kilode 🤷‍♀️Cutie you are a bittered person, always changing the narratives, all y’all muderf*ckers believing shIit, we don’t care over here 🤸🤸Cutie Try find love ya pumpum getting too dry.

“Note to my insta family Love is a beautiful thing, don’t let this bittered souls tell you otherwise When you find that one person who gladdens your heart. Pls experience love ❤️is a beautiful thing.

In another post, she shared a video of herself in an emotional display with her supposed boyfriend, a millionaire oil magnate and philanthropist. Angela argued that their love is growing stronger every day.

Angela Okorie flaunts new man her:

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela Okorie made waves online as she casually joined her colleagues to openly celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The screen beauty shared a video of her and a mystery man in an opulent hotel as they enjoyed their alone time with gifts.

In the video that has gathered attention, Angela and her man teased each other with a kiss, which caught the attention of many.

Angela Okorie’s post on her relationship trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

akissjay_1 wrote:

"The most beautiful pretty lady In Nollyhood and Amazing woman on earth."

peacedzorble1 said:

"Just love this fine woman and I don't know why."

liberianjue1 wrote:

"Omo dis lady is fine ehn. I remember 2014 when she came on set Festac 23rd in my room to change. Chai, she was Cleannn 😍 They said I was her twin 😂than."

beckypoin6_fashion_pincode wrote:

"Just dey mind your business, stop replying her."

mamere said:

"When your man is your man and yours only and can proudly show him off , no be side chick nor a married man aye 💃🏽 😂! Go legit queen go."

Angela Okorie shades colleagues sleeping around

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress had generated so many reactions online after her post about her colleagues went viral.

Angela Okorie took a swipe at her colleagues, who sleep around for material gain and still flaunt them online.

She noted that she was not sure how it was done, as she disclosed that it was something that she could never do.

