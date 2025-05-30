Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi has shared her heartfelt appreciation and admiration for her husband, Banky W

The mum of two underscored the small, consistent acts the musician usually shows towards her in their house

The screen diva further advised her single fans on the importance of having a kind partner, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi has hailed her husband, Banky W, for being a compassionate spouse.

In an Instagram story, she recommended singles to marry a caring mate, mentioning how her husband has always done things for her after they had their second child.

Adesua Etomi praises husband Banky W on Instagram. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

She believes she does not need to ask Banky before he performs something for her.

A pleased Adesua highlighted how much easier her life has become as he praised her man for being the best.

In her words:

“In this life, just marry someone that’s kind. Banky is steadily doing things, and I don’t even have to ask. If it makes my life easier, he’s there. Best guy, Best guy, Best guy”.

See her post below:

In a previous report, the Nigerian actress and model who has been married to Banky W for 7 years, also made an attempt to choke singles with their cuteness.

The beautiful and elegant actress went on her official Instagram page to share a sweet message about her husband. According to Adesua, she may have married the kindest person on earth. Similarly, she advised intending singles not to underestimate the power of kindness.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Adesua's family had mastered making their fans on social media blush. Last Christmas, the family made a rare public appearance on social media, looking all cute and adorable.

The wedding of singer Banky W and his actress wife Adesua Etomi took place in Lagos, and friends, family, and well-wishers were present to participate in their beautiful love story. Their love story is truly one for the books and one of the most beautiful in the entertainment industry's history.

The Lagos Party crooner, celebrating his wife's 33rd year birthday, announced the arrival of their bundle of joy, whom he revealed to be a baby boy.

Banky W beats cancer

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Banky W announced on social media that he was cancer-free, to the joy of fans.

The music star and politician shared an emotional video of his extended stay at the hospital with his wife, Adesua Etomi, by his side. The touching display of love and commitment warmed the hearts of many netizens as they reacted online. Read more:

Banky wrote in part: “Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

"Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus' name.”

