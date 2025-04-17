Nollywood actress Angela Okorie went online to share her decision concerning public relationships

The actress, who was rumoured to have been romantically involved with a business tycoon, shared her side of things

According to her, the man was only using her, prompting her to tell fans her next line of action concerning her relationships

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie is tired of failed relationships and social media validation, as she went online to break her silence.

Recall that the actress shunned naysayers who seemingly spread rumours concerning her relationship with the oil tycoon. Surprisingly, things have taken a different turn as she went full-on beast mode on the said man.

Angela Okorie slammed her ex-boyfriend over their failed relationship. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

In a new, lengthy post, Angela called him all sorts of names. She also insinuated that he was using her to reach other influential ladies and sleep around.

The single mum, however, concluded that she will never show off her man on social media, while praying for a peaceful marriage.

Angela Okorie wrote:

"Make una warn that mad man make he no Dey post my picture na $ I blocked the Casanova since long time,l don leave am for Nollywood girls and more ,until I marry y'all will never see my man or even know what he looks like again, Make una carry am he fits you not Legitqueen,I will marry right in Jesus name,I will not marry a man who have eyes on other women."

"I will marry a real king who knows his left and right, not an efulefu very gullible easily accessible if you write am now he go just reply go IG. E saw real fame come Dey jump up and down. I blocked him and removed his pix outta of my page when I found out he using me to get relevance and women,he even told me."

"One day caught his chat with a Nollywood girl. I was so angry, although he told me one day he will make sure he slees with all them rich women in lagos and in nollywood, was like who does that, the thing is I found out early about him and deleted everything that looks like him around me,infact at some point I taught I was dating my enemy,he is not who he claims to be. Noise of empty sel fridges bags, and cheap foods in restaurants a damaged man."

See her post below:

How fans reacted to Angela Okorie's rant

Read some reactions below:

@esan_doctor said:

"I keep saying this to every social media person, but many never listens, even me was once a victim too, see if you want a peaceful and long lasting relationship, take it off the media 👌."

@morola__emerald said"

"If you like show off your man , if you like hide your man . Relationship wey no go last , no go last."

@misschidel said:

"Whether you show off your man or not, relationship wey go cut go still cut. There’s no Manuel to this relationship of a thing."

@ego__oyibo280 said:

"I understand there’s no manual for a long lasting relationship yeah! But the thing is, what people don’t know, they can’t destroy."

@nene_george said:

"That breakfast came expeditiously, he didn’t even serve her lunch😂😂. But girl, you suppose know it wasn't gonna last, na same man like 10 of your friends don already dey queue."

@taaatibg said:

"Veekay James dey put her man for our faces everyday o and nothing happened. Whether you hide your man or not,relationship wey go last, go last. As long as you both put in the work."

Angela Okorie slammed her ex-boyfriend over their failed relationship. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

@queenclara1 said:

"So at this age, you still they do man, man talk😳 sista abeg you don big pass all this. August meeting await you in the village."

@rhemaa73 said:

"She might write all these things and still be the bad person in the relationship, everyone should work on themselves."

@classicjoy_secret_palace said:

"Keep your relationship off social media accepted but either media or not relationship wey go scatter go scatter💯."

@e._hams said;

"Na who get man dey show am off. Show him fess just once mk e clear us say u get man fess. Then hide am😂😂😂😂."

Angela Okorie throws shade

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Angela Okorie was in the news concerning her new relationship with an oil magnate.

The movie star, reacting to the allegations, addressed her fans and followers on the importance of finding love.

The mum of one went on to taunt her haters with a romantic video of her and her said lover, igniting reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng