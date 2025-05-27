Tonto Dikeh has recounted how she lost a huge amount of money to an online vendor after purchasing 12 phones from them

In her post, she revealed that she couldn’t even cry about the loss online because she felt too ashamed to admit it

Fans also shared their own stories of being scammed and the amounts they lost to online fraudsters

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has recalled a terrible ordeal she experienced with an online vendor while marking her birthday.

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of one, who recently reunited with her lost sister, stated that she decided to do a giveaway for her fans to celebrate her birthday.

Tonto Dikeh sends message to her fans online about scammers. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to her, she ordered 12 phones and made payment for them, but was later blocked by the vendor.

In a previous post, she also shared how she bought hair from an online vendor but received three sponges instead.

Tonto Dikeh shares details about her ordeal

In her post, the movie star, who was called out by Pascal Okechukwu weeks ago, said she was too ashamed to speak out loudly because the amount of money involved was huge.

Tonto Dikeh speaks about scammers in her new post on Instagram. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

She tagged the few people she could tell after being blocked by the fraudster, and encouraged her fans to share their own experiences.

The actress and politician added that she had just turned 40 and would not allow anything to rattle her.

Many of her fans responded by sharing their own stories and tagging the people who scammed them out of their hard-earned money.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Tonto Dikeh's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are comments below:

@tess_woman shared:

"I saw mannequin online and decided to patronize the brand. The moment I paid he said they will deliver the next day. The next day I started calling and chatting they didn’t pick or respond to my chat before I got blocked. I cried ehnnnn cos it was the last money I had."

@ruchizkutz commented:

"It was my daughter's birthday in days so I saw an advert and I was like, okay let me try them out. I paid for cake,small chops and the delivery fee. Omohhh, that woman was at gateway till the party ended. I no fit cry. Had to buy an emergency cake from market square."

@njokufaustina said:

"What’s the need if their handles are not tagged to create awareness for other people not to fall vîctim?"

@iamcele_orator commented:

"My mama nah my sad story wey I no fit forget for my life you won remember me so, nah so I won buy motor from online vendor And I was asked to come for inspection, if I can come, but unfortunately I can’t, but me seeing the vendor page and comments, I paid for the car hoping they will come to deliver it as they said, after paying immediately within 1 seconds the vendor block me till date my 4.7m gone."

Tonto Dikeh advices lady

Legit.ng earlier reported Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she copied after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng