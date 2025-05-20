Rihanna steals spotlight at Cannes in stunning sky-blue dress as she supports A$AP Rocky’s big movie premiere

The Fenty boss, now pregnant with baby number 3, makes rare public appearance days after revealing pregnancy at Met Gala

Rihanna's husband, Rocky, recently beat gun charges in Los Angeles; Riri was by his side throughout the trial

Global superstar Rihanna turned heads and sparked buzz online after making a surprise appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The multi-talented mogul stepped out at the Palais in a regal sky-blue Alaïa dress to support her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, at the premiere of his new movie, “Highest 2 Lowest.”

The couple was the center of attention as they posed for photos in the rain shortly after the movie screening, with Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Work” fittingly playing in the background.

Rihanna steals spotlight at Cannes in stunning sky-blue dress as she supports A$AP Rocky’s big movie premiere. @rihanna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment between the two stars, with many praising Riri for standing by her man and serving fashion heat despite being heavily pregnant.

See the video of the event:

Baby No. 3 on the way for Rihanna, Rocky

The Diamonds crooner, who recently confirmed she’s expecting her third child at the 2025 Met Gala, looked radiant as she walked the red carpet. Rihanna and Rocky are already parents to two boys: RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months.

Their growing family continues to be the talk of the internet, with fans admiring how the couple balances parenthood, music, business, and now, blockbuster film careers.

In a recent interview, Rocky shared his excitement about their busy schedules.

He said:

“We both got movies coming out the same year. I didn’t even realize that. Wow! Shout-out to us — we’ve been working!”

Rihanna is currently voicing the iconic character Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie and even recorded a new song for the animated film.

A$AP Rocky found not guilty in shooting case

This public celebration comes just weeks after Rocky was acquitted in a highly publicized felony shooting case in Los Angeles.

The rapper was on trial for allegedly firing a weapon during a 2021 altercation outside the W Hotel in Hollywood.

After a tense three-week trial, Rocky was found not guilty on all charges. A touching courtroom moment saw him leap over the barrier to embrace Rihanna, his mother Renee Black, and his sister Erika Mayers.

Fans hailed Rihanna’s unwavering support throughout the ordeal, praising her loyalty and calm presence during Rocky’s toughest times.

Rihanna's husband, Rocky, recently beat gun charges in Los Angeles. @rihanna/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Rihanna learns Yoruba

Legit.ng reported in 2024, a moment Rihanna was learning to speak the Yoruba language to the joy of fans. UK-based makeup artist Damilola Adejonwo, aka Senorfenty, posted a video on Instagram trying to get the international music star to learn his language.

In the clip, Rihanna was with Senorfenty at the Fenty event when he was heard instructing the music star on how to say “Mo wa pa”, which means “I’m fine”.

The makeup artist posted the video with a caption explaining that he had told Rihanna he was Nigerian and taught her a bit of the language.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng