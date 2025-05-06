Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their third child together, as the Barbadian singer recently showed off her baby bump at the 2025 MET Gala

A short clip also showed a proud ASAP Rocky, confirming that he and Rihanna were expecting their third child, amid cheers

The news of Rihanna expecting a third child has surfaced on Nigerian social media, as many praised ASAP Rocky

As videos from the MET Gala 2025 surfaced on social media, one of the event's highlights was the moment Rihanna showed off her baby bump with style.

The Barbadian singer debuted her baby bump on Monday, May 5, at the annual Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rihanna flaunts baby bump as she attends MET Gala 2025 with ASAP Rocky. Credit: gettyimages

The event turned into a baby reveal for ASAP Rocky and Rihanna when she attended with her noticeable baby bump.

A viral video captured Rihanna on her way to the MET Gala, her pregnancy visible for all to see.

Another series of photos which emerged online also showed Riri on the streets of New York City, clearly showing off her bump.

ASAP Rocky confirms Rihanna expecting 3rd baby

The American rapper, in a video from his arrival at the MET Gala, confirmed that he and Rihanna were expecting their third child.

Nigerians react as Rihanna flaunts baby bump at MET Gala 2025. Credit: gettyimages

ASAP Rocky, while speaking to the press, proudly joked about Rihanna's baby bump.

The video of ASAP Rocky confirming Rihanna is expecting a third child is below:

Pictures of Rihanna walking the streets of New York with her visible baby bump are below:

A video of Rihanna at the MET Gala red carpet is below:

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, who have been dating since 2021, welcomed their first child, a son named RZA, in 2022.

During her performing at the Super Bowl in 2023, she disclosed she was pregnant with their second child, Riot, who was born later that year.

Reactions as Rihanna expects 3rd baby

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens, as many commended ASAP Rocky. Read the comments below:

thegirlkebra wrote:

"Asap took his name real personal with Rihanna."

syndijatau reacted:

"ASAP took his name too serious but it's a good one. Congratulations Riri!"

godwin_ranking001 reacted:

"I'm glad that she waited this long to do this with one ma She can birth 20, I like it for her."

motiirayo said:

"ASAP o de take easy pelu Riri."

_adejoe_ commented:

"The fact that she waited for long to eventually do this with one man and not different men is amazing."

justme_chioma_ said:

"There's a reason he's called ASAP - As Soon As Possible. He took his name too serious."

saint7073 wrote:

"I get it. Drop dem all and do the perfect plastic surgery once and for all."

efewarriboy3 commented:

"As her husband name na ASAP. NA SO THE BELLE DEY FAST COME IN ASAP."

ASAP Rocky gifts Rihanna custom portrait

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that ASAP Rocky gifted Rihanna a breathtaking piece of portrait photography.

Rocky's gift was a unique piece of artwork done by Nigerian mixed-media artist Chiamaka Iwenofu, representing their strong emotional bond and appreciation for unusual art.

Reacting, a netizen said, "Anybody who criticizes this should show a pic of their drawing cos some of you cannot see the good in anything."

