Veteran gospel singer and former Kennis Music artiste, Kenny Saint Brown (KSB), has stirred emotional reactions online after making a surprising revelation about late rapper Dagrin’s final prayer requests before his untimely death in 2010.

In an episode of the Haha Podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, the singer soke about Dagrin’s verse on her 2010 prayer-themed single 'Turn Me Around'.

According to her, his verse was filled with pleas for fame and material wealth, but shockingly lacked a request for long life.

She stated:

“The song Turn Me Around is a prayer request. He also came with his own. If you listen to his rap from start to finish, it’s all prayer."

KSB recalled breaking down in tears when she learned of his death, noting that God revealed to her in prayer that everything Dagrin asked for on the track was granted — except he never asked for a long life.

She said:

“I cried. I asked God, why? And He said, go and listen to his verse. There’s no long life there. He just said, ‘make I blow’, ‘mo fe ma gun Bentley’, and ‘let everybody know me worldwide’. God granted it all"

Singer KSB also credited the song for her own success and international exposure, revealing that Turn Me Around opened global doors for her as well.

Dagrin, born Olayitan Olanipekun Oladapo, tragically passed away at the age of 25 following a ghastly car crash in Mushin, Lagos. He was in a coma for days before dying at LUTH on April 22, 2010.

His groundbreaking use of indigenous Yoruba rap left a lasting legacy in the Nigerian music industry.

See the video here:

Mixed reactions trail KSB’s revelation

Netizens had a lot to say after the singer's remarks went viral online:

@THE_CRAFT3R wrote:

“How can you say his demise was because he didn't pray for long life? Ahhh!!! I understand the love and sentiments around Dagrin, but… let’s not create a narrative we got no clue about.”

@elegushi_tygerr fired back:

“How many times did that guy pray for long life in songs? I can count at least 3 where he begged God for long life. People die, and that’s just it.”

@BatulaSammie added:

“KSB rest ma’am in Christ. Una go just dey cap shii just to trend. God said kini? PA of God? Let the boy rest abeg, it’s been 15 years, drop cup.”

@MobiThomas said:

“People really spit rubbish these days. God has good plans for everyone, but your lifestyle and circle can cut your life short.”

Dagrin named on wanted list in Sierra Leone

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported a funny event that happened in Sierra Leone in 2023.

The photo of DaGrin was included by the Sierra Leonean police on their wanted list for people who recently participated in a violent protest in their country.

The rapper's popular photo of him carrying a gun was spotted among the clusters of photos of wanted people.

