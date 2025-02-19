ASAP Rocky is the happiest man on earth right now after being found not guilty of two counts of assault

It will be recalled that the American rapper, who was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, ASAP Relli in November 2021

After he was found not guilty, the rapper jumped on his sister, mother and to Rihanna to give her a tight hug

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers has been found not guilty in a felony assault trial. The rapper, who has two kids with Billionaire, Rihanna, would have been condemned to more than two decades in prison if he had been convicted of the alleged attack on a former friend in Hollywood in 2021.

While seated in court, waiting for the final judgement to be pronounced, the Grammy nominee was found not guilty and in an emotional moment, jumped over to hug the people who mattered the most to him.

ASAP Rocky's reaction to pleading not quilty has got many talking. Credit: @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

First his mother, his sister, to his mother and all the way to the love of his life, Rihanna, whose facial expression mirrored her relief.

Prosecutors alleged that A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Mayers, fired a semi-automatic gun during a dispute with A$AP Relli in Hollywood on November 6, 2021, injuring his hand.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to ASAP's court verdict

Read some reactions below:

@king_nvndom said:

"I’m so happy for asap because of his family, this was cardiac. Please stay out of trouble by every means for your family… for the ones you love."

@jennaay7 said:

"Rihanna paid good money for him to win this case. The verdict was way too quick too."

@iamkatherinezayas said:

"The way he went to Rihanna and they hugged 🙌🙌 that’s it for me."

@dahmieloriah said:

""Riri's face says everytin. I’m happy for him but next time do not use gun to threaten an unharmed person not cool."

@gand40:

"This is why he didn’t take the plea for everyone that thought he was crazy not to. The charges were crazy!"

@elipticalabyss_:

"That’s unfortunate. It’s true what they say, money talks."

@prtyfly said:

"There were things the public didn't know and I am sure he did decide to go to trail if he didn't think he had a good defense. They ain't no dummies! Congratulations!"

@simmons.yvonne said:

"Now get somewhere and stay out of trouble raise those boys stay away from fake or real guns."

@noodlelizard said:

"Joe Tacopina is the best lawyer in the country. He kept Trump and ASAP Rocky out of prison."

@wina_wina994:

"God always got his children when the enemies want to pull them down for his own glory. God always shows up and shows his power that this world still belongs to him and not the devil."

